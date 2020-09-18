Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology The U.S. FBI has released a new cybersecurity advisory to academic, public, and private sector partners across the country about previously undisclosed malware attributed to Iranian nation state actors publicly known as Advanced Persistent Threat 39. The advisory note also It is speculated that these malware threats have already cost companies in the U.S. and around the world millions of dollars. Speaking with Digital Journal, Mark Bagley, VP of Product at AttackIQ explains: "The recent FBI cybersecurity advisory serves as a reminder to all that cyberattacks are commonly used in warfare today simply because they are cheaper and easier than any other kind of attack to raise." Bagley sees the threat as particularly acute for businesses: "Given the increase of state-sponsored attacks directed at commercial enterprise of all types over the last five years as a form of persistence inside a nation's digital borders, preparedness is now critical." In terms of what needs to be done in terms of defense, Bagley recommends: "Organizations must ensure they are prepared at all times for potential cyberwar by ensuring the function of their defenses with continuous efficacy testing. This testing must support a security optimization program that makes certain the investments in defensive technology are properly functioning." According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation the new cybersecurity threat is known by several different names: Advanced Persistent Threat 39 (APT 39), Chafer, Remexi, Cadelspy, or ITG07. The objective of the advisory note issued by the federal agency is to make everyone aware of the threat.The advisory note also provides some guidance on the necessary tools that consumers and businesses need to consider in order to defend their computer networks and mitigate this malicious cyber activity.It is speculated that these malware threats have already cost companies in the U.S. and around the world millions of dollars.Speaking with Digital Journal, Mark Bagley, VP of Product at AttackIQ explains: "The recent FBI cybersecurity advisory serves as a reminder to all that cyberattacks are commonly used in warfare today simply because they are cheaper and easier than any other kind of attack to raise."Bagley sees the threat as particularly acute for businesses: "Given the increase of state-sponsored attacks directed at commercial enterprise of all types over the last five years as a form of persistence inside a nation's digital borders, preparedness is now critical."In terms of what needs to be done in terms of defense, Bagley recommends: "Organizations must ensure they are prepared at all times for potential cyberwar by ensuring the function of their defenses with continuous efficacy testing. This testing must support a security optimization program that makes certain the investments in defensive technology are properly functioning." More about Cybersecurity, Hackers, Malware Cybersecurity Hackers Malware