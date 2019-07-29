'Cutting edge' algae removal tech to be tried on Lake Okeechobee

By By Karen Graham 55 mins ago in Technology Toxic algae blooms have threatened Florida's Lake Okeechobee for decades, the result of man-made engineering missteps, and political favoritism. The Army Corps of Engineers is working to correct the growing environmental menace. In Moore Haven, on the western shore of the lake, Dan Levy, the vice-president of AECOM, one of the world's largest engineering and infrastructure companies, has been recently working on a solution to the algae problem. The recurring blue-green algae is not only a nuisance, but because it is actually a cyanobacterium, it can produce toxins that threaten drinking water supplies, local economies and human health. Dissolved air flotation technology The technology being tried out on Lake Okeechobee has long been used in water treatment and wastewater facilities. It's called "dissolved air flotation," and it is being applied to the algae problem, says Levy. “A lot of effort has been put forward on the academia side, on research and studying it. What we’re trying to do now is bring it to the field." Map of the w:Everglades area. On Jan. 20, 2010. Kmusser AECOM has already done work on the process in North Fort Myers and in Cape Coral’s Nautilus Canal. Levy explains that the process removes the rich element of algae cells from what’s called the phototropic zone. It’s a nearly one-foot layer below the water's surface. “As we pull the water out from this phototrophic zone, it’s going to go into a containment system that has micro-bubbles on the bottom,” Levy said. “So as the water’s there, we’re going to be adding a polymer to it that will allow it to bind up the algae cells. And this microbubble system on the bottom will create essentially a lift to allow these now foreign particles to float up to the top.” Lake Okeechobee and the River of Grass Lake Okeechobee, the third largest lake in the U.S., is a large but shallow lake in the middle of the state. It covers 730 square miles and averages nine feet in depth. It is part of a huge watershed system that begins near Orlando, Florida. This photo, captured by an AECOM crew, shows a thickened algae mat on the surface of a flotation tank prior to being scraped into an algae harvest collection tank for disposal. AECOM A little more than 100 years ago, waters flowed down the 134 mile-long Kissimmee River into Lake Okeechobee, feeding a That is the way it used to be — before man stepped in and messed with the natural order of the environment. Not long after the Civil War, interest in draining the Everglades took off. A state agency called the Internal Improvement Fund (IIF), whose objective was to improve roads, rail lines, and canals discovered it was in debt. The IIF collaborated with a wealthy Pennsylvania land broker, one Hamilton Disston, who bought up four million acres for $1 million in 1881. However, things really took off when in 1905, former Florida Governor Napoleon Bonaparte Broward began working on a plan to drain the Everglades as part of his campaign for governor. His campaign slogan was "drain that abominable pestilence-ridden swamp." An aerial view of Lake Okeechobee in Florida shows an algal bloom. A third of all lakes studied by the USGS contained toxins produced by similar blooms. Nicholas Aumen, USGS Little did he or his constituents, and later the sugar cane companies that bought up politicians, realize that by the 2010s, what they started had indeed, become a nasty, swampy and algae-filled lake. His campaign slogan was "drain that abominable pestilence-ridden swamp."Little did he or his constituents, and later the sugar cane companies that bought up politicians, realize that by the 2010s, what they started had indeed, become a nasty, swampy and algae-filled lake. With heavy amounts of fertilizers being used on the cane fields, water quality in the lake dropped and the loss of water was accelerated.Loss of water led to the loss of habitats for wading birds, fish and many animals. This has also changed the quality of the water, killed off many native plants, thereby allowing exotic plants to take root. Water loss has also encouraged the growth of algae, adding to habitat loss.