Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCould robots be counselors? Yes, with AI

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     30 mins ago in Technology
Plymouth - To answer the question "could robots be counselors?", early research suggest yes, with advances in artificial intelligence, as initial studies show a positive user experience.
New research, from the University of Plymouth, U.K., indicates that a social robot can deliver a 'helpful' and 'enjoyable' motivational interview. This artificial intelligence equipped machine could be used to help counsel humans with a wide variety of problems, supplanting psychologists across a number of areas.
Of course the use of a machine in place of a qualified psychologist remains many years away and even when the technology reaches an acceptable level of competency, revealing all to a machine may not be to everyone's taste. Nonetheless, the advances made in a recent study show how close artificial intelligence is coming to offering a counseling service.
The focus has been on the "motivational interview". This is a counseling technique designed to support behavior change. Motivational interviewing is a directive, client-centered counselling style for eliciting behavior change by helping clients to explore and resolve ambivalence. It is most centrally defined not by technique but by its spirit as a facilitative style for interpersonal relationship.
In a recent study, those enlisted in then research centered on an artificial intelligence equipped robot counselor, praised the 'non-judgmental' nature of the humanoid robot as it delivered its session. Several of those who took part went so far as to saying they preferred the robot to a human psychologist.
According to lead academic Professor Jackie Andrade: "We were pleasantly surprised by how easily the participants adapted to the unusual experience of discussing their lifestyle with a robot. As we have shown for the first time that a motivational interview delivered by a social robot can elicit out-loud discussion from participants."
The research has been published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. The research paper is headed "Experiences of a Motivational Interview Delivered by a Robot: Qualitative Study."
More about Robots, Robotics, Artificial intelligence, Counselor
More news from
Latest News
Top News
What's next for businesses attempting digital transformation?
Twitter bug is a reminder that your data is vulnerable
Facial recognition to be used by Sky News at Prince Harry wedding
Czech leader admits Novichok tests
Op-Ed: Doug Ford's Ontario campaign looking a lot like Trump's 2016 run
Earth's atmospheric CO2 levels now at highest ever recorded
Trudeau — Recreational cannabis will be legal by this summer
Shark-spotting drones deployed along Australia's coast
'May the force be with you' in Taiwan's presidential office
Argentina raises key rate to 40 pct -- in third hike in a week