To answer the question "could robots be counselors?", early research suggest yes, with advances in artificial intelligence, as initial studies show a positive user experience. Of course the use of a machine in place of a qualified psychologist remains many years away and even when the technology reaches an acceptable level of competency, revealing all to a machine may not be to everyone's taste. Nonetheless, the advances made in a recent study show how close artificial intelligence is coming to offering a counseling service. The focus has been on the "motivational interview". This is a counseling technique designed to support behavior change. Motivational interviewing is a directive, client-centered counselling style for eliciting behavior change by helping clients to explore and resolve ambivalence. It is most centrally defined not by technique but by its spirit as a facilitative style for interpersonal relationship. In a recent study, those enlisted in then research centered on an artificial intelligence equipped robot counselor, praised the 'non-judgmental' nature of the humanoid robot as it delivered its session. Several of those who took part went so far as to saying they preferred the robot to a human psychologist. The research has been conducted by the University of Plymouth, U.K., and indicates that a social robot can deliver a 'helpful' and 'enjoyable' motivational interview. This artificial intelligence equipped machine could be used to help counsel humans with a wide variety of problems, supplanting psychologists across a number of areas. According to lead academic Professor Jackie Andrade: "We were pleasantly surprised by how easily the participants adapted to the unusual experience of discussing their lifestyle with a robot. As we have shown for the first time that a motivational interview delivered by a social robot can elicit out-loud discussion from participants." The research has been published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. The research paper is headed "Experiences of a Motivational Interview Delivered by a Robot: Qualitative Study."