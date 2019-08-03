Email
Concerns expressed about the design of Musk's new CES monorail

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago
Las Vegas - Elon Musk's plans for three new tunnels connection up the Las Vegas convention center, which will carry a fleet of Tesla vehicles, are flagging concerns with city authorities.
According to TechCrunch planning documents relating to Elon Musk's proposed Las Vegas loop are causing some concerns. The Boring Company plan to construct three tunnels. One tunnel will be for one for pedestrians and the other will carry so-called passenger "sleds" (which are Tesal electric vehicles that can carry up to sixteen passengers at any one time). The new tunnels will be of a short distance, running from the Las Vegas Convention Center Campus, and stretching to just under one mile.
READ MORE: Hyperloop 2020 challenge to use curved vacuum tunnel, says Musk
Approval for the project dates back to May 2019, when the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved a $48.7 million contract with The Boring Company for an underground transit system. The project is called the Las Vegas Loop (LVCC) Loop, and the aim is for the transportation tunnel to be functioning ready for CES 2021.
While detailed construction plans have been submitted, the plans have flagged some concerns relating to whether the project will be delivered on time, over payments and over the nature of the construction works. In particular, the operators of the existing monorail are worried that the new tunnels could undermine the existing system (to connect the Convention Center, the new Loop burrow directly beneath the current Monorail’s elevated tracks). Specifically, the proposed Boring Company tunnel alignment could interfere with existing columns which support the Las Vegas Monorail system. This may present concerns relating to both vertical and lateral loads.
There are other logistical issues, Engadget reports. One thing that needs to be resolved is how is how the new Tesla EV pods will move out of each other's way when they reach the terminus as there appears to be no dedicated area for turning space in the current designs.
