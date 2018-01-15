Colleges and universities might become obsolete due to AI

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageColleges and universities might become obsolete due to AI

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Technology
Artificial intelligence has transformed many industries such as manufacturing, corporations and retail, and now traditional challenges and universities are being challenged, as they need to prepare for a "technology-enabled" future.
In the present moment, universities and traditional colleges are worried about competition derived from academic institutions that are using online learning technologies. In addition, several companies are requiring their workers to have training in specific skills and certifications.
Dr. Subhash Kak, a Regents Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering from Oklahoma State University, noted that online education is serious: a "disruptive challenge." He is a professor that instructs online classes with students from all over the world, and he researches artificial intelligence. Professor Kak gave the example that a lack of student demand has led to the closure of 800 (out of 10,000) engineering colleges in India.
In the United States, Professor Kak acknowledged that online learning is responsible for putting almost half the traditional colleges and universities at risk of closing down, especially since students can now get comparable educations thanks to online education, without the need to live on campus nor take courses in person. He underscores the need for colleges and universities to transformation themselves into academic institutions for a "technology-assisted future," otherwise, they risk shutting down in the next few decades.
One of the most powerful aspects of his article, which was published in The Conversation, dealt with the ever-changing job market. He makes a very valid point in that the number of jobs that involves cognitive and physical skills is diminishing, especially since automation at factories is replacing actual workers all around the world; moreover, artificial intelligence is eliminating high-skill jobs in offices. As a result, many global economies are turning from manufacturing to service, where new jobs may not necessarily require advanced college degrees.
More about Colleges, Universities, Artificial intelligence
 
Latest News
Top News
3D survey solutions using AI could change undersea inspections
As coal declines, renewables take over U.S. electrical generation
Minorities in north Iraq look to post-jihadist future
Canadian ex-Afghan captive remains jailed awaiting hearing
Torture probe launched after 13 siblings held captive in US home
Review: Jacob Young incredible on 'Better Than a Love Song' single Special
China economy beat expectations in 2017: AFP survey
Colleges and universities might become obsolete due to AI
Philippine volcano 'fireworks' draw tourists as residents flee
Macron set to pressure Britain over Calais migrant crisis