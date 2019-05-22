By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology DJI drone makers will fit all of the drones it now offers, with sensors that can detect airplanes and helicopters. The sensors can receive the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) sent out by planes and helicopters. ADS-B technology mandated in US Starting January 1 next year all traditional aircraft that fly through a number of controlled airspaces will require the DJI already has many safety features in its drones The Federal Aviation Administration is not mandating ADS-B on drones but DJI has been proactive and has already installed the system on some of its professional drones such as the Matrice 200 and Mavic 2 Enterprise. The DJI drones have obstacle avoidance technology, as well DJI drones DJI’s name stands for Dà-Jiāng Innovations, but it used to mean Dà-Jiāng Sciences. The enclosed video shows a spotlight on one of DJI's drones being tested. The US government is worried about the Chinese drones as spies as noted on the appended photo. Starting January 1 next year all traditional aircraft that fly through a number of controlled airspaces will require the ADS-B technology . DJI has branded it ADS-B detector Air Sense. Air Sense will alert whoever is piloting the drone that a plane or helicopter is nearby. It will not automatically cause the drone to move away from the aircraft but will prompt the drone pilot to do so.The Federal Aviation Administration is not mandating ADS-B on drones but DJI has been proactive and has already installed the system on some of its professional drones such as the Matrice 200 and Mavic 2 Enterprise.The DJI drones have obstacle avoidance technology, as well as geofencing, altitude limits and the ability to automatically return to its takeoff spot. However, all of these features have not stopped inexperienced or reckless drone pilots from flying too close too or even making contact with aircraft. However, since the response of Air Sense is too warn the pilot not to automatically move away there could still be some cases where drones get too close to aircraft resulting in the closing down of airports. Wikipedia describes DJI: "SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.[3] (doing business as DJI) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong with manufacturing facilities throughout the world. It is known as a manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), commonly known as drones, for aerial photography and videography. DJI also design and manufacture camera gimbals, flight platforms, cameras, propulsion systems, camera stabilizers, and flight control systems. DJI is the world's leader in commercial and civilian drone industry, accounting for over 70% of the drone market."DJI’s name stands for Dà-Jiāng Innovations, but it used to mean Dà-Jiāng Sciences. The enclosed video shows a spotlight on one of DJI's drones being tested. The US government is worried about the Chinese drones as spies as noted on the appended photo. More about DJI, Drones, ADSB More news from DJI Drones ADSB