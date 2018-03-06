China tests giant chimney to combat air pollution

By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Technology Xian - In Xian, one of China's most polluted cities, a giant 60 meter chimney located among high-rise buildings is actually an outdoor air-purifying system that filters out noxious particles and emits clean air into the atmosphere. Xian The Since the 1990's it has participated in the economic revival of inland China in the northwest region. It has emerged as an important industrial, cultural and educational center for the northwest region. It has facilities for research and development, national security and the space exploration program. In 2015 the city had a population of 8,705,600 but the metro area had 12.9 million. In 2012 the Economist Intelligence Unit named Xian as one of 13 emerging Chinese megacities. Xian is famous for being the home of home to the Terracotta Army of Emperor Qin Shi Huang. Results of the XIan project so far are promising The technology used in the project has excited Chinese researchers who are looking for solutions to the challenge of heavy pollution in Chinese cities. Early results are yet to be published but An American atmospheric scientist Donald Wuebbles at the University of Illinois said: “This is certainly a very interesting idea. I am not aware of anyone else doing a project like this one.” Proposal made for another tower 300 meters tall The prototype was built with $2 million funding from the provincial government. The project was visited by Bai Chunli the president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences last month. He said that Chinese leaders are eager to find new innovative solutions to the widespread pollution in Chinese cities as it is a widespread public health problem. A 2015 study found that pollution contributed to 1.1 million premature deaths in China just in that one year. Cao submitted a proposal for another 300-metre high tower in Xian and also is negotiating proposals with cities in Guangzhou, Hebei and Henan. The stack effect of the chimney Renaud de Richter, a chemical engineer at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Montpelier who himself has worked on solar energy towers said that they prototype was both well-designed and well-made. Richter said that Cao's success could convince investors to support other applications that are based on the flow of solar-powered air through chimneys. The technology is known as solar updraft. Tests of the system Cao first tested the air filters of the system during two weeks in January when pollution was at its peak. He placed monitors at the tower and ten monitoring stations over a 10 square kilometre area. They measures particulate matter under 2.5 micrometer (PM2.5) in diameter, a type of pollution in many Chinese cities. Cao found that the tower was expelling between 5 and 8 million cubic meters of filtered air each day. The surrounding air showed a decrease of 19.5 percent of PM2.5 concentrations when compared with monitors in other parts of the city. More larger chimneys are needed Since the impact was just local Cao is proposing arrays of about half a dozen larger chimneys that would be distributed in different areas of cities. He also designed a much larger 500 meter high tower. Only multiple systems will have a significant effect and reduce air pollution Cao claims. Critics of the system Neil Donahue, of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania agrees that pulling large volumes of air through high efficiency particulate filters would clean the air. However, Wuebbles of the University of Illinois also worried that the filters take out only particulate matter and not precursors to it such as sulfur dioxide gas and nitrogen oxides. Both are also dangerous to human health. He claims that turning the power used into clean electricity or not emitting the pollution in the first place could also attain the goal of reducing pollution.Wuebbles of the University of Illinois also worried that the filters take out only particulate matter and not precursors to it such as sulfur dioxide gas and nitrogen oxides. Both are also dangerous to human health. Wuebbles said the sky may look cleaner but the air quality could still be quite bad.In reply, Cao noted that the system did already remove nitrogen oxides. Cao also said concerns about costs were exaggerated with the costs of running the pilot project about $30,000 a year.