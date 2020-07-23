By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Beijing - China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet, in a display of its technological prowess and ambition to join an elite club of space-faring nations. China's launch today is the second Mars mission to take off this week. The United Arab Emirates orbiter blasted off on a rocket from Japan on Monday. The Hope orbiter will arrive at Mars in February 2021 to study dust storms and other atmospheric phenomena. “This is a kind of hope, a kind of strength,” said Li Dapeng, co-founder of the China branch of the Mars Society, an international enthusiast group. He wore a Mars Society T shirt, and was there with his wife, 11-year-old son and 2,000 others on the beach to watch the launch, according to The Tianwen-1 mission is actually a combination of spacecraft - consisting of an orbiter and a lander/rover duo. This makes the mission especially ambitious for China because this has never been done before. "Tianwen-1 is going to orbit, land and release a rover all on the very first try, and coordinate observations with an orbiter," team members wrote in a recent China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft is expected to launch for Mars aboard a Long March 5 rocket STR, AFP Studying Mars If all goes well, Tianwen-1 will arrive at the Red Planet in February 2021. Two or three months later, the lander/rover duo will touch down on the Martian surface within a large plain called Utopia Planitia. The plain is located in the planet's Northern Hemisphere, and is the same area where NASA's Viking 2 lander set down in 1976. At a place where an ancient ocean and land meet, scientists hope to make a lot of discoveries," said Liu Tongjie, a spokesman for the mission.He added that the launch was a "key step of China marching towards farther deep space." He said that China's aim wasn't to compete with other countries, but to peacefully explore the universe.Here's a bit of space trivia for readers - Sol is the Latin name for the Sun. Sol also refers to a Mars solar day. A sol is the apparent interval between two successive returns of the Sun to the same meridian (sundial time) as seen by an observer on Mars. A Sol is a bit longer than a day on Earth, by about 40 minutes. This makes a Martian year approximately 668 sols, equivalent to approximately 687 Earth days.