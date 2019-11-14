By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology A Chinese Long March 6 rocket launched five satellites into orbit on the Ningxia-1 mission Wednesday, just three hours after another launch in a doubleheader that comes amid a busy two months for China's space industry. The first launch was a A Chinese rocket launch in July: The US military says China and Russia are working hard to erode the US strategic advantage in space STR, AFP/File The Kuaizhou-1A was developed based on missile technology and consists of three solid stages and a liquid-propellant upper stage and is capable of lofting a 200-kilogram (441 pounds) payload into a 700-kilometer (1,543 mile) sun-synchronous orbit (SSO). According to the government-run, Xinhua news agency, the Kuaizhou 1A rocket carried a commercial Earth observation satellite for Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd., a commercial spinoff of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This was Chang Guang’s 14th Jilin 1 Gaofen 02A satellite to join their remote sensing constellation since 2015. The Kuaizhou-1A is a high precision and low cost solid launch vehicle developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASIC) and commercialized by the China Space Sanjiang Group Corporation (EXPACE). NASA Less than three hours later, the second launch took place at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, Shanxi Province. A long March-6 launch vehicle sent five Ningxia-1 remote sensing satellites into low-Earth orbit at 0635 GMT (1:35 a.m. EST) Wednesday. This was the first time that the Long March 6 was launched to a low-inclination orbit. In response to the needs of the mission, the rocket went through a series of technical upgrades, including take-off roll, horizontal guidance, new composite material double-walled mount barrel, and other upgrades. In the past few weeks, China has made seven launches of it's Long March rockets using the new Kuaizhou-1A booster. The launches on Wednesday originated from two separate spaceports in northern China, using the light-class solid-fueled Kuaizhou 1A booster and a liquid-fueled Long March 6 rocket, according to Chinese state media reports, per Space News. The first launch was a commercial Kuaizhou-1A solid rocket that lifted off from a transporter erector launcher at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, at 10:40 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.The Kuaizhou-1A was developed based on missile technology and consists of three solid stages and a liquid-propellant upper stage and is capable of lofting a 200-kilogram (441 pounds) payload into a 700-kilometer (1,543 mile) sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).According to the government-run, Xinhua news agency, the Kuaizhou 1A rocket carried a commercial Earth observation satellite for Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd., a commercial spinoff of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This was Chang Guang’s 14th Jilin 1 Gaofen 02A satellite to join their remote sensing constellation since 2015.Less than three hours later, the second launch took place at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, Shanxi Province. A long March-6 launch vehicle sent five Ningxia-1 remote sensing satellites into low-Earth orbit at 0635 GMT (1:35 a.m. EST) Wednesday.This was the first time that the Long March 6 was launched to a low-inclination orbit. In response to the needs of the mission, the rocket went through a series of technical upgrades, including take-off roll, horizontal guidance, new composite material double-walled mount barrel, and other upgrades. More about China, two launches, Long March 6 rockets, Kuaizhou 1A launcher, remotesensing satellite China two launches Long March 6 rockets Kuaizhou 1A launcher remotesensing satell...