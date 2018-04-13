By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology Stockholm - The world's first electrified street has opened in Sweden. The development charges electric cars and lorries as people drive them along the road. The public road, which is located near to the Swedish capital Stockholm and which links Stockholm Arlanda airport to a nearby logistics site, has been developed with support of government assistance. The project helps to meet a goal of the Nordic authority, which is to have achieved independence from fossil fuels by 2030. In 2015 Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven This fits with the country's stated climate control measures; however,this goal requires The project follows on from a previous attempt in Sweden for road electrification, which was run back in 2016. This project stalled due to problems around overheating in relation to the electrical supply. With the new initiative these technological problems have been addressed. In terms of the technology, power is transmitted from an installed underground rail, and then via two tracks of road equipped with a robotic arm, directly to moving vehicles. This power delivery application is split into 50 meter sections. The service is not free, however. The technology calculates the cost of charging each vehicle. The idea for the longer term is that costs are assessed and automatically deducted for each driver. Should the pilot prove successful it will be roles out further. Sweden boasts 12,400 miles of highway suitable for future electrification. The street has been equipped with an electric rail to power the vehicles as they cruise along the 1.2 mile long road way. The concept, as The Guardian reports , addresses the problem with electric cars: having a sufficient number of charging stations. In addition, the idea deals with the limitation for electric vehicles to be parked and stationary in order for them to be powered up. Charging on the go takes the electric vehicle concept to a different level in terms of practical use. This is something that could help to make the electric vehicle concept more popular.The public road, which is located near to the Swedish capital Stockholm and which links Stockholm Arlanda airport to a nearby logistics site, has been developed with support of government assistance. The project helps to meet a goal of the Nordic authority, which is to have achieved independence from fossil fuels by 2030. In 2015 Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced his country would move towards becoming "one of the first fossil fuel-free welfare states in the world”.This fits with the country's stated climate control measures; however,this goal requires a 70 percent reduction in emissions from the transportation sector.The project follows on from a previous attempt in Sweden for road electrification, which was run back in 2016. This project stalled due to problems around overheating in relation to the electrical supply. With the new initiative these technological problems have been addressed.In terms of the technology, power is transmitted from an installed underground rail, and then via two tracks of road equipped with a robotic arm, directly to moving vehicles. This power delivery application is split into 50 meter sections. According to Hans Säll , chief executive of eRoadArlanda: "There is no electricity on the surface. There are two tracks, just like an outlet in the wall. Five or six centimeters down is where the electricity is. But if you flood the road with salt water, then we have found that the electricity level at the surface is just one volt. You could walk on it barefoot."The service is not free, however. The technology calculates the cost of charging each vehicle. The idea for the longer term is that costs are assessed and automatically deducted for each driver. Should the pilot prove successful it will be roles out further. Sweden boasts 12,400 miles of highway suitable for future electrification. More about Electrification, Charging, Cars More news from Electrification Charging Cars