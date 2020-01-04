CES 2020 Preview: What technology innovations can we expect?

The Consumer Electronics Show
(CES) begins its 53rd year in 2020
. The show starts on January 7 and ends on January 10, 2020, showcasing the latest in technology applications for business, governments and consumers. A key theme is with how technology is blending into our lives in more subtle ways. So, what can we expect from the 2020 conference?
Bigger and better televisions
Every CES in recent years has hosted an array of screens. Duisburg the 2020 event, several 8K models are expected to be exhibited, according to Engadget
. Whether consumers really want an 8K television is debatable (there's not much in the way of 8K media to begin with), however this will not prevent manufacturers from presenting this next wave of home entertainment.
More digital services
According to CNET
, we can expect more service concept ideas at CES 2020. While we have services that deliver food from restaurants, send meal kits, ship clothes to try, find a person a ride, and so on, given that services and subscriptions are "a much more sustainable business model than physical products", we can expect more categories of products to fall into the "as-a-service" mode of operation.
Vehicles
The appearance of vehicles remains relatively new to CES. However, as with recent years, the latest concept vehicles will be on display, showing how artificial intelligence integrates with automotive design; plus the latest autonomous driving technology and electric vehicle innovations.
Mobiles
According to TechRadar
, Intel's new Project Athena initiative will be discussed. The company is aiming to push mobile computing to the next era with the use of thinner and lighter hardware, by working with industry partners such as Huawei, Asus, and Lenovo.
Food
Impossible Foods' chief executive will be running a a press conference. This will present the latest food products that follow-on to the company's plant-based beef substitute
, moving the food technology towards mass consumption.
Connected home
The Internet of Things for the home continues to advance. CES 2020 will have on display more connected fridges and ovens, together with the less expected offerings of showers and lamps. Another 'hot topic' area is with of security cameras, for both businesses and the home.
Smart glasses
The BBC notes
that smart glassess could be making a come-back. Human Capable is one example and the firm will be showing off its Norm glasses. The company says these smart specs will be able to make calls, show directions and recipes, and both shoot and play videos.
Don't always believe the hype
While its is easy to become 'wowed' by the latest technology offering not everything showcased at CES comes to pass. Engadget has reviewed some of the most discussed tech offerings
that were presented at the 2019 event and has noted how some of these have yet to come to fruition. Examples of stalled technological innovation include LG’s stunning rollable OLED TV; Samsung's “The Wall,” which is a modular 146-inch television boasting an 8K screen; and Royole’s FlexPai, a clunky but still functional foldable phone.