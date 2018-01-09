Cardano cryptocoin platform to authenticate academic credentials

By By Ken Hanly 13 hours ago in Technology The cryptocurrency area is developing quickly with real world applications of the platforms being created. Cardano is a good example of a blockchain application that is already being tested through authentication of academic qualifications in Greece. Gerolamo Cardano Cardano is named after the Italian polymath Gerolamo Cardano. Cardano was born on 24 September in 1501 and died on 21st of the same month in 1576. Cardano had numerous interests other than mathematics for which he is probably best known. He was a physician. biologist, physicist, chemist, astrologer, philosopopher, writer, and even a gambler. He was among the most influential of Renaissance mathematicians. Cardano and the IOHK Cardano was created by the technology company Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) . The firm has The The coin associated with Cardano is called Ada (ADA). Cardano now fifth largest cryptocoin by market cap Cardano is now the fifth largest cryptoin . As Charles Hoskinson Charles Hoskinson is an American technology entrepreneur and mathematician. However after industry exposure he became interested in cryptography. Hoskinson has ample experience in cryptocurrency related startups being involved with Ethereum as well as being co-founder of IOHK that launched Cardano. He was also founding chair of the Bitcoin Foundation's education committee. In September of 2013 he found the Cryptocurrency Research Group. At present, he is concentrating on education on cryptocurrency topics as well as making cryptographic tools easier for the mainstream to use. The Greek employment of the Cardano platform is no doubt an example of this. The Cardano project in Greece. The Cardano blockchain launched in September last year although it had been developed over several years. This will be the first official use of Cardano which will also soon have a smart contract platform also being developed by IOHK. Cardano is a proof of stake(PoS) blockhain Unlike bitcoin and many other coins that use proof-of-work (PoW), the solution of computational puzzles by miners to validate transactions and create new blocks in the chain, Enterprise Cardano The GRNET app is to be built on Enterprise Cardano. This is a private ledger version of Cardano. Only a restricted set of users can validate block transactions whereas in the public blockchain version anyone could join. In the pilot project, there will be three Greek universities participating. IOHK will provide the database, while GRNET will provide the web front end and support. Part of the funding for the project comes from Horizon 2020, that is a European program for research and innovation. Why put diplomas on a blockchain? Putting the diplomas on a blockchain removes all the paperwork involved in authenticating degrees and simplifies the process of checking on someone's academic credentials. When a student graduates he or she receives a copy of the diploma signed by the dean and co-signed by the registrar. The students' transcripts and records will be stored in the university database. An employer must check the official degree or call the university to check on the degree. The process is not just labor-intensive, it often results in some unqualified applicants not being detected. The IOHK chief scientist Last October the Massachussets Institute of Technology also announced a pilot project to verify digital diplomas in the blockchain. However Louridas claims the GRNET project is different in that it stores the entire chain of verification steps on the blockchain. Each step would be its own unchangeable transaction on a separate block of the chain. 