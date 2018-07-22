By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Toronto - New research from IDC Canada finds that Canadian executives need to embrace digital transformation and risk-taking to remain globally competitive, and the rate of adoption varies widely when it comes to major tech trends. IDC Canada found that many Canadian retailers are at risk of falling behind in embracing digital transformation, with 77 percent of companies having no strategy for innovation. "Building Success in the Digital Economy” is based on interviews with 31 representatives from Canadian enterprises with revenue of more than $500 million, supplemented by other insights from IDC Canada. The study was sponsored by “I think the message is that you cannot be complacent” said IDC's tolvet to the financialpost in relation to IDC's latest report, Building Success in the Digital Economy: Canadian Enterprises Make Bold Moves to Transform. Read the insights here: OJEbLFAofn — IDC Canada (@idccanada) July 19, 2018 The whole basis of the research brings home the fact that Tony Olvet, the vice-president of research at IDC, said they found in case studies that the real front-runners in digital transformation stand apart, suggesting that people within the company have embraced the technology and are comfortable enough with it to sway other people's opinions. "There were individuals, not necessarily at the very top, but key players within the organization that are able to connect the dots and facilitate innovation in different business units,” Olvet said. “They’re learning from those early implementations and also bringing those to other parts of the business, so digital front-runners are effectively building out their capabilities once they’ve done those proofs-of-concept.” A Building Information Model is a digital representation of the physical and the functional characteristics of a facility. Torcan And while this is all well and good, what about the companies that have remained complacent, figuring on keeping the status quo simply because they are doing alright the way they are? The report says companies need to pick a strategy. “Organizations will need to choose between weathering the storm, developing digital transformation competencies and becoming a disruptor, and becoming a fast follower of disruptors,” the Competition and customer demand As Individualised experiences are "table stakes" for retail Pixabay / Pexels Olivet is very blunt in the report - and uses retail stores as an example, citing the success of Amazon against all its competitors. He says that while it is important to be aware of the international competition, it is also important to be attuned to shifting customer demands. “I think the message is that you cannot be complacent,” he said. "Even though Amazon is not a Canadian-based organization, it just shows the international flavor of digital disruption.” The report also points out that of the five big digital technologies, Cloud, IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain, the common denominator is data. And keep in mind that in every sector of today's economy, businesses can find more value and insights in their data to improve profitability, particularly when it comes to industrial applications. But IDC Canada found that only 32 percent of Canadian enterprises see IoT as an important need for maintaining a competitive advantage. The next phase of retail will be defined by individual experiences Pixabay / Pexels / CC0 License “I would say we still have a bit of a conservative streak in us, in that we are dipping our toe in the water,” said Glenn Sawyer, director of IoT digital transformation with SAP Canada. “I don’t think we have adopted the technology as aggressively as the U.S. has, or in Europe.” Conservative streak? It may be more than that. Research by the As the workplace becomes more digital, the requisite skills for a successful worker are evolving. In this dynamic environment, every professional needs to be comfortable with both digital technologies and business processes. Research by the Information and Technology Council (IOTC) suggests one of the principal reasons for this conservative streak is the lack of skilled workers who can assess and implement technological innovations.As the workplace becomes more digital, the requisite skills for a successful worker are evolving. In this dynamic environment, every professional needs to be comfortable with both digital technologies and business processes.