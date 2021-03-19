By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Canada and Germany have signed an agreement to team up on green energy innovation, production, and trade, with an eye to green hydrogen as the market for the low-carbon fuel heats up. Additionally, per Columbia University's Green hydrogen energy is a very versatile zero-carbon fuel. It is made by electrolysis, using renewable power from wind and solar to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, according to This morning I signed an Energy Partnership with my 🇩🇪 counterpart, focusing on: ✅Hydrogen ✅Renewables ✅Energy efficiency Working together gets us to net-zero. 🇨🇦-🇩🇪 uH8vCz1h8w— Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) March 16, 2021 The green energy agreement was signed by Canada and Germany on Tuesday. The two countries agree to cooperate on a green energy policy, and research in their joint effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Canada's Natural Resources Minister, Seamus O'Regan said Quebec and his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador are well-suited to start generating "green hydrogen," reports O'Regan also stressed the need to retrain workers in regions where economies have relied on the fossil fuel industry, adding that the transition could be "messy." "It often makes people on both sides of the political spectrum -- either side -- unhappy," he said in a virtual signing ceremony with Peter Altmaier, Germany's minister of economic affairs and energy. "Oil will be with us for some time, and it will continue to be a part of the Canadian economy, without question," O'Regan said. Canada's hydrogen strategy Canada wants to become one of the world's three biggest producers of hydrogen and to that end, the country launched its hydrogen strategy last December. The Canadian government put out a call for investors to help spur the new green energy technology that could be worth C$50 billion ($40 billion) and create 350,000 jobs. Shell Stakeholder refuelling at the First Retail Hydrogen Fuelling station in Canada, Vancouver BC. Royal Dutch Shell / Brian Buchsdruecker The European Union has a similar vision, revealed last year in July in its promotion of green hydrogen. They were looking to lure up to 470 billion euros in investments. However, some analysts see some tough challenges to overcome, especially in the cost of infrastructure, and conversion costs. Actually, Canada has been focusing on so-called "blue hydrogen." Dr. Tim Sandle, with Whitaker explained the environmental impact of different grades of hydrogen. He said: "To help us understand the level of environmental impact, the industry has come up with a color scheme to categorize the three most common methods of hydrogen production: Grey, Blue, and Green hydrogen." We’re planning the UK’s largest blue hydrogen project, targeting 1GW of production by 2030 – 20% of the nation's target - & supporting the development of the region as the UK's 1st hydrogen transport hub. It's a big step in growing our hydrogen business & delivering #bpNetZero — bp (@bp_plc) March 18, 2021 He explained that grey is the cheapest and the worst on the environment because it is made from "natural gas or coal using carbon-intensive processes." "Blue hydrogen is produced the same way but allows the carbon being emitted to be trapped and stored. Green Hydrogen is currently the most sustainable method of producing the molecule – it uses electrolysis, an electrochemical process by which water is split into hydrogen and oxygen," he said. But as Whitaker explained, price is everything. And surprisingly, Whitaker says that truly "green hydrogen" has a slim chance of becoming a reality unless innovation can come up with a better way of producing this type of hydrogen. 