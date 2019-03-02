Canada contributes 'Canadarm3' to NASA's Lunar Gateway project

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Montreal - On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would join the Lunar Gateway — committing more than $150 million Canadian dollars toward the program over the next five years. “We can’t achieve what we want to achieve in space if any of us goes alone. We want you [Canada] involved in our return to the Moon in a big way," Bridenstine said. It only took three months, and now our neighbor has committed to joining the lunar project in a big way. Canada has pledged to contribute a "Canadarm3" smart robotic arm to repair and maintain the Gateway, reports Canada is going to the moon! 🚀🌔 The new Canadarm 3 will assemble & maintain the Lunar Gateway, & it will be made in Canada, by Canadians - keeping us at the forefront of innovation & creating good, well-paying jobs. Read about this stellar announcement: UWoAnUkYMu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2019 The announcement was made at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) headquarters near Montreal. "Canada is going to the Moon," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference. “Canada’s historic investment will create good jobs for Canadians, keep our astronaut program running and our aerospace industry strong and growing,” Trudeau said, “while opening up a new realm of possibilities for Canadian research and innovation.” Also in attendance was Canada's very first astronaut, Marc Garneau, who went to space 35 years ago. Garneau now serves as Minister of Transport. "It will constitute, really, the next phase of our exploration in space. It's tremendously significant to Canada to be taking this next step in space exploration," Garneau said in a phone interview with Space.com. .CanadianPM visited us today for the historic announcement that #Canada is reaching for the Moon! Learn more: https://t.co/AxVqo1wmNE. #DareToExplore Photos: Adam Scotti tDngkrn380— CanadianSpaceAgency (@csa_asc) February 28, 2019 Canada's investment in the Lunar Gateway not only covers the development and operations for Canadarm3 but an investment in the country's Lunar Exploration Acceleration Program that encourages small- and medium-sized Canadian businesses to develop lunar technologies in robotics, artificial intelligence, and health. Canada space robotics Canada is already a world leader in space robotics and has been a willing partner with NASA in developing space technologies. The Canadian Space Agency's contributions to the NASA space program dates back to the 1960s and led to the development of the first Canadarm over 30 years ago. Canadarm (right) during Space Shuttle mission STS-72. NASA On The Canadarm was first tested in orbit in 1981, on Space Shuttle Columbia's STS-2 mission. It was a high profile, record-making flight, and one that set the pace of what would be a busy career with Canadian participation every step of the way.The Canadarm was first tested in orbit in 1981, on Space Shuttle Columbia's STS-2 mission. Its first operational use was on STS-3 to deploy and maneuver the Plasma Diagnostics Package.After Canadarm2 was deployed to the ISS, the two arms were able to work in tandem together, earning the maneuver the nickname of "Canadian Handshake" in the media. Canadarm is now retired and can be seen at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa.