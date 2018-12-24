Email
article imageCan quantum computing boost cybersecurity?

By Tim Sandle     56 mins ago in Technology
U.S. legislators have passed a bill which will permit the development and eventual use of quantum computing to boost cybersecurity measures within the country. The bill will release funds in order to accelerate development.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill in the closing days of the political process of 2018 by a majority of 348-11 (this followed earlier approval in the U.S. Senate). The bill is currently with President Trump and this fits in with the policy of the current administration, which is to quantum computing overall a top priority.
Quantum computing promises to revoluntionize many fields, from medicine to defence. With medicine, for example, there is the potential for using quantum simulations to design entirely new molecules for use in medicine. Future state machines will be able to execute any task much faster when compared to the classical computer. However, the technology required to implement a quantum computer is not available at present.
Why are quantum computers powerful?
A quantum computer uses the laws of quantum mechanics; as with a classical computer it uses zeros and ones. The advantage of using a quantum computer is that the particle can be in multiple states simultaneously . This phenomenon is called superposition where a quantum computer can achieve both 0 and 1 states at the same time. Thus in a classical computer information is expressed through single number either 0 or 1 . A quantum computer uses quits which is described as a 0 and 1 at the same time giving us more processing power.
One of the motivations behind the acceleration of the quantum program in the U.S. is due to concerns that China will move ahead of the game. The Chinese building a $10 billion National Laboratory for Quantum Information Sciences in Hefei, Anhui province, which is due to open in 2020.
While the U.S. government sees quantum computing as a necessity, several government departments are also acutely aware of the potential threats posed by the technology. As Digital Journal reported, several of the bodies that make up the U.S. security network, when polled, indicated they see quantum computing an artificial intelligence as potential security threats, especially in the near-term
