By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Technology Sacramento - On Thursday, California's Pacific Gas & Electric Company announced it will start switching off power to minimize sparks in vulnerable areas during times of extreme fire danger as part of its new comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program. PG&E and a number of other state utilities previously have resisted it, arguing that cutting off power carries its own risks, including to patients dependent on electrical equipment. The utility is still under investigation by state regulators who are examining whether the utility’s equipment set off deadly Northern California wildfires last October. Records released so far in the investigation show that tree limbs or whole trees fell into power lines in the areas where many of the near-simultaneous fires began, whipped up by fierce dry winds. The Signorello Estate winery burns in California's Napa wine region JOSH EDELSON, AFP PG&E Action plan PG&E is now taking a pro-active stance after years of drought, extreme heat and 129 million dead trees have created a "new normal" for California, the utility said in its As part of PG&E's new comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program, PG&E will work in close coordination with first responders, civic and community leaders and customers on the program. A wildfire prediction and response center in San Francisco is being created that will operate around the clock during fire season. The utility will also greatly expand its network of weather stations to monitor conditions, as well as contracting with out-of-state firefighters, keeping this backup force on retainer for fire emergencies. Vegetation management rules, based on the High Fire-Threat District map adopted in January 2018 by the California Public Utilities Commission will be followed. The standards require keeping trees and limbs farther away from power lines. PG&E also will be working to create fire safety zones around power lines in the highest fire-threat areas. Fire season made worse by heavy rains and snow. US Forest Service/Dave Zaniboni Power cut-off protocols The company is refining and executing protocols for proactively turning off electric power lines in areas where extreme fire conditions are occurring, as well as implementing the appropriate communications and resources to help inform, prepare and support our customers and communities. In line with the protocols for pre-emptively shutting off power, PG&E is also reprogramming devices called reclosers that are designed to prevent blackouts but can spark fires under certain conditions. “Our system and our mindset need to be laser-focused on working together to help prevent devastating wildfires like the ones in the North Bay in October and Southern California in December from happening again, and in responding quickly and effectively if they do,” said Pat Hogan, senior vice president of electric operations for PG&E, reports PG&E There are other planned moves by the utility, including swapping out many poles and even putting lines underground, which can be very expensive, but Hogan said it was “not a panacea.” Over 100 lawsuits — some filed by the counties of Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma — have been filed against PG&E, blaming the company for the flames. Damage estimates top $10 billion. Damage estimates top $10 billion.According to the Associated Press, San Diego Gas & Electric in Southern California cut off about 12,000 customers during high winds and wildfires last December, only to have some customers complain. And that is something customers are going to need to live with.