2019 has seen a growth in different cyber-threats, many of increased complexity. Threats do not only come via emails and downloads. Machine learning has become sophisticated enough to pose a voice communication threat.

Hacker activities are increasingly geared around machine learning. These tend to be clustered into five areas, according to the website Towards Data Science:

Information gathering — preparing for an attack; Impersonation — attempting to imitate a confidant; Unauthorized access — bypassing restrictions to gain access to some resources or user accounts; Attack — performing an actual attack such as malware or DDoS; Automation — automating the exploitation and post-exploitation.

One leading security analyst tells Digital Journal that the primary issue to be aware of is impersonation, and here machine learning can be very defective.

According to Ivan Blesa, Head of Product at Noble, the year will see the rise of machine learning threats to security systems. He states: "In 2020 we're going to see the emergence of machine learning driven attacks becoming more of a threat. Vishing is on the rise and can easily be automated using machine learning to become even more effective. But it is the combination of an extended bot-cloud platform running on Internet of Things and the automation and adaptability provided by machine learning that can create an unseen level of threat in 2020."

By vishing, this is the telephone equivalent of phishing. It is described as the act of using the telephone in an attempt to scam the user into surrendering private information that will be used for identity theft.

Blesa adds the warning: "Machine learning technology is now mature and accessible enough to be used by malicious actors. Leveraging the power of machine learning in an attack through an immense IoT platform and the havoc created will be unprecedented."

This means that businesses need to assess and cope with new forms of attack over the next year. The best solution? According to some analysts, this is machine learning itself. Machine learning techniques can be applied to detect cyber attacks for areas like web applications.