Not everyone has a cool $19 million to shell out for a one-of-its-kind hypercar, however, according to Forbes
, this level of exclusivity is worth almost $19 million if you happen to be a Bugatti enthusiast.
Only one example of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which is French for “the black car,” has been built. It was developed to mark Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, yet even before the hypercar was unveiled at the Geneva show, it had already been sold. Industry experts say the selling price was a record for a new car, according to CTV News Canada.
Besides the car being adorned with Bugatti's trademark front grille, the car also sports an 8-liter engine running on 16 cylinders and 1500 brake horsepower. The Bugatti "hypercar" also has six tail-pipes and represents the pinnacle of Bugatti’s production line.
Bugatti and Volkswagen
French carmaker Bugatti is now owned by Volkswagen.
The company was founded in 1909 in the then-German city of Molsheim, Alsace by the Italian-born industrial designer Ettore Bugatti. Not only were the cars known for their design and beauty, but they also were frequent winners in auto races.
Famous Bugattis include the Type 35 Grand Prix cars, the Type 41 "Royale", the Type 57 "Atlantic" and the Type 55 sports car. The La Voiture Noire is actually a modern interpretation of the Type 57 "Atlantic" sportscar, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.
1938 Type 57SC Atlantic No. 57591 from the Ralph Lauren collection on display at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. Photo taken in 2005.
Sfoskett~commonswiki
Only four of the Type 57 SC Atlantic
were built. It was designed by Jean Bugatti, son of Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti. Today, only three of the iconic cars are left in the world and only two are still in 100 percent original condition - making them the most expensive cars in the world.
According to Hagerty Insurance, a company that tracks collector car values, the Type 57 SC's can easily fetch upwards of $50 million.
“We are paying tribute to a long tradition, to France and the creative work of Jean Bugatti,” said Stephan Winkelmann, the president of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S, in a statement from Geneva. “At the same time, we are transferring extraordinary technology, aesthetics and extreme luxury to a new age.”
If you are curious as to who bought the new Bugatti, the identity of the buyer was not revealed - But, according to CNBC
, several industry experts are suggesting that former Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piech has added it to his collection of high-end cars. Remember, now, that's just a suggestion.