Our need for plastics has grown into a love affair that is now threatening to bury us. But scientists at a U.S. university have discovered a polymer that can be recycled over-and-over, making plastics eco-friendly. However, four Colorado State University chemists have discovered a new polymer that can be used to make plastic, and it can be infinitely recycled without intensive procedures in a laboratory or using toxic chemicals, The chemists announced their discovery in the journal Science April 27. The discovery is a major step toward waste-free, sustainable materials that could one day compete with conventional plastics. The research was led by Eugene Chen, a professor in the Department of Chemistry, The polymer has many of the same characteristics we enjoy in plastics, such as being lightweight, heat resistant, and having strength and durability. However, unlike petroleum-based plastics, the new polymer can be converted back to its original small-molecule state for complete chemical recyclability. Polymers are characterized by long chains of chemically bonded, repeating molecular units called monomers. The new polymer builds on a chemically recyclable polymer discovered in Chen's lab and first demonstrated in 2015. The first polymer had low heat resistance and molecular weight, and, while plastic-like, was relatively soft. But Chen says the knowledge gained from that first research was invaluable - "It led to a design principle for developing future-generation polymers that not only are chemically recyclable but also exhibit robust practical properties," Chen says. Using a catalyst, the polymer can be recycled to its original state in what the university described as mild laboratory conditions that are solvent-free, at room temperature, with just a few minutes of reaction time and only a trace amount of the catalyst. The resulting material has a high molecular weight, thermal stability and crystallinity, and mechanical properties that perform very much like a plastic. The university says this innovative approach to making plastics with the new polymer will assure the world of a future in which new, green plastics, rather than surviving in landfills and oceans for millions of years, can be simply placed in a reactor and, in chemical parlance, de-polymerized to recover their value – not possible for today's petroleum plastics, and making the plastics part of the circular economy. With the help of some seed money from CSU Ventures, the scientists are fine-tuning their monomer synthesis process and developing new, more cost-effective routes to such polymers. They are also working on some scalability issues in the monomer-polymer-monomer recycling setup, as well as continuing research in new chemical structures for even better recyclable materials. Most plastics can only be recycled a few times, and less than 10 percent of all our plastic waste gets recycled, the majority ending up in landfills, our rivers, and streams, and finally the oceans. 