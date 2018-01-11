By By Tim Sandle 11 hours ago in Technology Boeing has launched the prototype of a new drone that has the capacity to carry much more than a camera. The new craft can carry a heavy payload, ideal for the transportation of goods over short distances. The quadrocopter craft is composed of four arms, holding two props each. The craft is operated using an electric propulsion system; Boeing's prototype has eight helicopter-like rotors, allowing for vertical flight. While Boeing have provided the size and weight of the drone, other data, such as, official flight capabilities including range or speed has not been released. The innovative drone is currently called the "unmanned cargo air vehicle", although a more catchy name is expected to follow when the drone goes into commercial production. This is the first vehicle to appear since Boeing purchased autonomous tech firm Aurora Flight Sciences Boeing's electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) unmanned cargo aerial vehicle (CAV) prototype. Boeing The drone took, Commenting on the development, Boeing chief technology officer Greg Hyslop The development of the drone is outlined in the following video: The innovative vehicle will be used to test and evolve Boeing’s autonomous technology for future aerospace vehicles. The Boeing prototype drone can haul some 226 kilos (or 500 pounds) of goods. To achieve this the prototype is big, much heavier and larger equivalent machines. The new model itself weighs It weighs 351 kilograms (or 747 pounds). In terms of its dimensions the aerial craft is and is 4.5 meters (15 feet) long, 5.4 meters (18 feet) wide and 1.2 meters (4 feet) tall.The quadrocopter craft is composed of four arms, holding two props each. The craft is operated using an electric propulsion system; Boeing's prototype has eight helicopter-like rotors, allowing for vertical flight. While Boeing have provided the size and weight of the drone, other data, such as, official flight capabilities including range or speed has not been released.The innovative drone is currently called the "unmanned cargo air vehicle", although a more catchy name is expected to follow when the drone goes into commercial production. This is the first vehicle to appear since Boeing purchased autonomous tech firm Aurora Flight Sciences in October 2017 The drone took, according to TechCrunch , Boeing engineers three months to design and construct. The prototype has recently completed a successful test mission at Boeing’s research lab in Missouri.Commenting on the development, Boeing chief technology officer Greg Hyslop told The Verge : "This flying cargo air vehicle represents another major step in our Boeing eVTOL strategy. We have an opportunity to really change air travel and transport, and we’ll look back on this day as a major step in that journey."The development of the drone is outlined in the following video:The innovative vehicle will be used to test and evolve Boeing’s autonomous technology for future aerospace vehicles. More about Boeing, Drone, Drones More news from Boeing Drone Drones