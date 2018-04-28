By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Van Horn - All is ready at Blue Origin's test facility in Van Horn, Texas for Sunday's launch of the New Shepard rocket on its eight test flight, says the company's owner, Jeff Bezos. Jeff Bezos On December 11, 2017, during the last test of the New Shepard, Blue Origin reached another milestone with the inaugural flight of the The New Shephard booster came back to Earth tail-first, re-starting its hydrogen-fueled BE-3 main engine to slow down, deploying four legs and settling to a picture-perfect touchdown on a circular landing pad, just like SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lands. The Crew Capsule 2.0, which features the largest windows in spaceflight history, came back to Earth assisted by parachutes to make a gentle 1.0-mph touchdown near the launch site. And while test dummy "Mannequin Skywalker" made the first trip in the Crew Capsule 2.0, it is not known at this time if the same mannequin will get a second ride. New Shephard with Crew Capsule 2.0 at launch site in West Texas. Blue Origin In Company representatives have said that if tests continue to go well, the company will be ready to fly live passengers to the edge of space by the end of this year. Both Bezos's Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX take pride in their mission to build reusable space vehicles that are reliable and safe. New Glenn rocket could compete with SpaceX In September 2016, Jeff Bezos released the design for "New Glenn is 23 feet [7 meters] in diameter and lifts off with 3.85 million pounds of thrust from seven BE-4 engines. Burning liquefied natural gas and liquid oxygen, these are the same BE-4 engines that will power United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket." Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket. Blue Origin The New Glenn is the next ambitious step in Blue Origin’s plans for commercial space flight. It will also follow a dominant trend in the commercial space industry: like Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital vehicle, and SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the first stage of the New Glenn will be landable and therefore reusable. Bezos says that reusing rockets is essential to lowering the cost of spaceflight. We have to give Blue Origin the upper hand in sending a rocket to the edge of space and landing it back on Earth in one piece. They beat SpaceX by about a month, However, SpaceX arguably has the more difficult task of landing a rocket after it has delivered a suborbital payload rather than just going straight up and down as in the case of New Shepard. But the undeclared competition is good for the commercial spaceflight industry. The upcoming test flight of the uncrewed New Shepard was announced on Friday by Jeff Bezos via Twitter. 