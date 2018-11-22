Blackberry had a lean time a few years back when it was beaten in the smartphone stakes by Samsung and Apple. However, as Digital Journal reported earlier
, BlackBerry has had more success recently with system security services and products. BlackBerry offers several cyber consultancy projects to companies. This includes going into organizations when they have suffered a data breach and offering a 360 degree audit. And the firm still produces renowned smartphones
, like the Key2 LE.
To add to these endeavors, Blackberry is entering into the artificial intelligence arena. This is marked by the purchase of the company Cylance
, which was founded in 2015. Cylance produces products and offers services designed to
predict and prevent, rather than reactively detect, the execution of advanced threats. The company's systems are deployed on over 14.5 million endpoints to protect its 3,500 clients worldwide.
According to Investopedia
, the deal indicates Blackberry's willingness to pay up so that it can enter into new markets. With the deal
, Cylance will remain a separate business unit within Blackberry. Commenting on the new deal
, Blackberry's CEO John Chen said: "We believe adding Cylance’s capabilities to our trusted advantages in privacy, secure mobility, and embedded systems will make BlackBerry Spark indispensable to realizing the Enterprise of Things."