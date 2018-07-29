Bitwise files for SEC-regulated publicly-offered crypto ETF

By By Lisa Cumming 1 hour ago in Technology Bitwise Asset Management announced it has filed a registration statement for a publicly-offered cryptocurrency index exchange-traded fund (ETF) earlier this week. In a company blog post, The company says that the aim of the fund is to track the returns of the already-existing Bitwise’s “We know that the current crypto ETF filings have generated a great deal of discussion and analysis within the SEC about this emerging asset class, and the SEC and its staff, to their credit, have asked for public comment on a wide range of issues relating to these products," said Bitwise's global head of exchange-traded products, John Hyland, in the blog post. "We expect the staff of the SEC has had ongoing discussions with the investment firms making the crypto filings to date, and we look forward to having our own discussions with the SEC about the nature of our proposed offering.” Bitwise is The performance of the index isn't tied to one coin and that's what makes the index valuable said Hunter Horsley, Bitwise's co-founder and CEO, Bitwise announced that it was filing for its new Bitwise HOLD 10 Cryptocurrency Index Fund that's to be tied to the top 10 cryptocurrencies.The company says that the aim of the fund is to track the returns of the already-existing Bitwise’s HOLD 10 Index . The HOLD 10 Index is made up of Bitcoin, Ether (Ethereum), Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Lumens (Stellar), Litecoin, Zcash, Dash, Monero, and Ethereum Classic.“We know that the current crypto ETF filings have generated a great deal of discussion and analysis within the SEC about this emerging asset class, and the SEC and its staff, to their credit, have asked for public comment on a wide range of issues relating to these products," said Bitwise's global head of exchange-traded products, John Hyland, in the blog post. "We expect the staff of the SEC has had ongoing discussions with the investment firms making the crypto filings to date, and we look forward to having our own discussions with the SEC about the nature of our proposed offering.”Bitwise is currently in a race of sorts with other companies who have filed with the SEC.The performance of the index isn't tied to one coin and that's what makes the index valuable said Hunter Horsley, Bitwise's co-founder and CEO, to Forbes . "What things will look like five or ten years from now is pretty unclear. The HOLD 10 index offers broad exposure, it updates monthly and changes to adapt to the market," he said. More about Etf, bitcoin, News, bitwise, cryptocurrency Etf bitcoin News bitwise cryptocurrency Startup Exchange