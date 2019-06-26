Bitcoin unstoppable as the bulls break through the $13,000 level

Godbole's analysis
Omkar Godbole published
an analysis of the price movement of bitcoin (BTC) earlier today at 11:19 UTC on CoinDesk. Godbole says that the way BTC's price is moving reminds him of the market frenzy seen a year and a half ago when the price ended up near $20,000 only to suffer huge loses afterwards.
On Bitstamp earlier today the value of BTC rose to a 17-month high of $12,936. This was up a humongous $3,900 from the $9,036 level of just a week ago.
Mayer multiple very high
The Mayer multiple can be found here as well as an explanation.
Its recently hit 2.42 a level last reached in early January of 2018. A recent article explains:
"The Mayer multiple essentially quantifies the spread between the price and the 200-day MA. An above-1.0 ratio indicates BTC is in bull market territory above the 200-day MA, while a reading below one implies the cryptocurrency is in a bear market below the 200-day MA." A reading above 2.4 could indicate a speculative temporary bubble. Higher prices attract more bids and this leads to further advances.
Chart analysis
Way back in 2013 on March 4, BTC was trading at just $36,00 with the Mayer multiple above 2.4. This represented a gain of 176 percent over lows near $13 back in December of 2012. Bitcoin rose more than 600 percent to $259 just in the next four weeks but then it fell way back to $45 on April 12.
Something similar happened after December 1 of 2018 when the Mayer multiple rose above 2.4 percent. The price of bitcoin rose from $11,000 to near $20,000 its all time high but then fell back to $12,000 by December 22.
If history is a guide then we could be again in a speculative bubble as bidders jump in to take advantage of the rising prices. It remains to be seen if the bubble continues up to or past $20,000 or breaks before that.
As of the time of Godbole's posting bitcoin had dropped somewhat to $12,521 but that was still a ten percent gain over 24 hours. The Mayer multiple is at 2.40. The pull back could show signs of bullish exhaustion.
The hourly chart shows that BTC created a doji candle with a long upper shadow earlier today. The doji candle is a sign of bull indecision or exhaustion. This is backed by the highest sell volume since June 6. According to Alex Krueger a technical and fundamental analyst such candles often mark a local top.
The could be a pullback to the support level of $11,000 especially as a widely followed long-term indicator shows overbought conditions.
The weekly relative strength index (RSI)
Currently the 14-week relative strength index is hovering around 81.00 the highest it has been since mid-Decemberj 2017.
The case for a minor pullback looks strong. However, the as long as the price stays above the May 31 high of $9,097 the overall outlook will stay bullish. If the Mayer multiple rises above the 2.40 value the bubble could continue and test the all time high of around $20,000. As seen on the appended video some analysts see bitcoin going to great heights again.
Present situation
24 hours ago BTC opened at $11,742 according to CoinDesk data. Its low has only been $11,727 since then but the high zoomed up as far as $13,879. Even at 19:00 Central Daylight Time bitcoin was trading at $12,851 up $1,109 on the open. Over a 9 percent gain. The overall altcoin market of the twenty top coins is mixed. The present price of bitcoin and the top 20 altcoins can be found here.