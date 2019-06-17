Op-Ed: Bitcoin trending up still breaking $9,000 and then some

By By Ken Hanly 55 mins ago in Technology The recent price surge in bitcoin (BTC) along with the entire cryptocurrency market accelerated over the weekend. Bitcoin has risen over the $9,000 level for the first time since May 10 of 2018. This is almost triple bitcoin's price as the year began. Bitcoin best performing asset class this year so far A Sunday article in However, this time may be different as However, this development is taking place when the market value of bitcoins is still around half it was on its December 17 high of last ear. The combined market value of all cryptocoins is just a third of its previous high. The increase in volumes in crypto-trading in dollar terms reflects an increase in the market value of bitcoin and altcoins. The bitcoin volumes are significantly above previous volume highs. Trading volumes are questionable If trading volume is taken at face value the surge in volume suggests a large increase in activity in the cryptocurrency market. However many have raised concerns over the authenticity of reported volumes on exchanges. Bitwise, a cryptocurrency asset manager, has published work that claims that bitcoin trading volumes listed on many exchanges are significantly overstated due to "fake trading". That is the exchanges report trades that never took place Wash trading also creates an artificial volume increase in trades. Bitwise said that on many exchanges actual volume was jut around 5 percent of the total reported. The Blockchain Transparency institute which publishes monthly surveillance report estimated in April of 2019 that less than one percent of reported volume was real volume on some exchanges. If the 5 percent estimate is taken a sound, than the actual volume of trading of bitcoin on all exchanges was around $36 billion rather than the listed $725 billion. Beyond indicating that the actual cryptocoin market is lower than reported this over-reporting shows that the significance of the futures market is underestimated. The Bitwise report claims that the futures market allowed short exposures that allowed arbitrageurs to carry out arbitrage properly. JP Morgan estimates around $12 billion of bitcoin futures trading in May represented a significant increase on the April 5 volume of $5.5 billion and a 2019 average of just $1.8 billion. This suggests that some rise in trading volumes happened in spit of the vast overstatement of volumes by cryptocurrency exchanges. This greater influence of institutional investors represents a big difference with the December 2017 high which was driven by retail investors jumping on the bandwagon and those fearing to miss out on the huge rise in the price of bitcoin. With more institutional investors entering the market volatility should decrease and market movements could be more stable. With the price rise there may also be a return of more retail buying especially from those in Asia and there could be a bitcoin bubble starting again. Zero Hedge thinks that the new peak could be $60,000 to $100,000. That seems a bit high. One might think that institutional investors may take their profits and leave before that resulting in another period of very volatile but declining periods before things settle down. Present situation 24 hours ago bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $8,997 according to CoinDesk data. Since then the high has been far above $9,000 at $9,469. The low has been just $8,969 so most of the day has seen an upward trend. At 18:45 Central Daylight Time BTC was trading at $9,350 a gain of $353 since the open and well above $9,000 still. The majority of the top 20 altcoins are also up today. Wikipedia describes wash trading: "A wash trade is a form of market manipulation in which an investor simultaneously sells and buys the same financial instruments to create misleading, artificial activity in the marketplace.[1] First, an investor will place a sell order, then place a buy order to buy from himself, or vice versa. This may be done for a number of reasons: To artificially increase trading volume, giving the impression that the instrument is more in demand than it actually is."Bitwise said that on many exchanges actual volume was jut around 5 percent of the total reported. The Blockchain Transparency institute which publishes monthly surveillance report estimated in April of 2019 that less than one percent of reported volume was real volume on some exchanges.If the 5 percent estimate is taken a sound, than the actual volume of trading of bitcoin on all exchanges was around $36 billion rather than the listed $725 billion. Beyond indicating that the actual cryptocoin market is lower than reported this over-reporting shows that the significance of the futures market is underestimated. The Bitwise report claims that the futures market allowed short exposures that allowed arbitrageurs to carry out arbitrage properly. Arbitrage is described by Wikipedia as follows: "In economics and finance, arbitrage.. is the practice of taking advantage of a price difference between two or more markets: striking a combination of matching deals that capitalize upon the imbalance, the profit being the difference between the market prices...People who engage in arbitrage are called arbitrageurs—such as a bank or brokerage firm. The term is mainly applied to trading in financial instruments, such as bonds, stocks, derivatives, commodities and currencies. Arbitrage has the effect of causing prices of the same or very similar assets in different markets to converge. 