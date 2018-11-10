By By Ken Hanly 22 mins ago in Technology Bitcoin went up today right from the open at $65,353 and managed to crawl up to a high of $6,394 level but was not able to break through the $6,400 level again. It traded all day in a narrow range. CoinDesk analysis Omkar Godpole Bitcoin found acceptance below the lower edge of the rising channel on Thursday. This invalidated the positive price action that happened earlier in the week. The rally from the low of $6,201 on October 31 has finished at the high on November 7 of $6,540. As the article went to press on Friday BTC was trading at $6,350 after reaching a five-day low of $6, 335 just before press time after a sudden $100 dollar drop. The negative follow through after yesterday's bullish channel breakdown may show the bears are emboldened after the price went down 2.9 percent from weekly highs. This could lead to a breach of the October 11 trendline support low during the next few hours, and the way could be clear to drop below the recent higher low of $6,200 that was reached on October 31. Chart analysis BTC has established a lower highs and lower lows pattern, a bearish pattern as seen on the hourly chart. This validates Thursday's bullish channel breakdown. Furthermore, BTC prices appear to have found acceptance under the key 200-hour The daily chart shows that the earlier symmetrical triangle breakout and also a close above the critical 50-day EMA resistance that happened earlier in the week did not produce significant price gains. Such a failed breakthrough can often end up putting the bulls back in control. A drop back to $6,200 could be near. Godpole's outlook Based on his analysis Present situation There was no drop in the price of BTC at all today. Right from the open the price rose to a high near $6,400 at $6,394 as mentioned earlier. This is now November 11 UTC. However, there is no bullish trend either just a marginal rise upward and no doubt a consolidation before the next move. Recent technical analyses of BTC price movements often turn out to be contradicted by the actual movements. Of course it is early in the day and perhaps the bearish action will return but it appears about as likely that a move upwards could happen. The present price of BTC can be found here.