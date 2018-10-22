By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin has been trading sideways with a few up and downs but within the narrow range of $6,400 to $6,500. There seems to be no break upwards as yet. CoinDesk analysis A recent analysis by Omkar Godpole was updated not too long ago at 22:45 UTC. Godpole notes that the Bitcoin (BTC) price has flatlined after forming a bullish pattern last week. He maintains that only a rise above $6,800 would allow the bulls to be in a commanding position, at least according to technical charts. On Monday a week ago, Bitcoin set a four-week high of $6,810 on Coinbase. However, it ended the week back at $6,415. However, it did gain 3.7 percent on the week. The inverted hammer formation is regarded as a sign that there has been a bullish reversal when it happens at the bottom of the downtrend and the upper shadow is twice the size of the body of the candle. The longer the upper shadow the more probable it is that the reversal will happen. The indicator showed itself near the $6,000 level. At that level it seems likely that Bitcoin has formed a classic bottom. However, the upper shadow is short only 1.7 times the real body. This casts some doubt on the bullish reversal. As such the immediate future stays neutral rather than bullish. Only a move above the $6,800 level would confirm there is indeed a breakout of the bulls. Chart analysis The weekly chart shows that the long sell-off from the record high near $20,000 last December has finally run out of steam near the $6,000 level. A move by BTC beyond last week's high of $6,810 would confirm the bullish inverted hammer and increase the prospects of a sustained move higher toward the September high of $7,402. The daily chart shows a very low level of price volatility as the spread between high and low was a meager $47 dollars yesterday. Bitcoin is still trading in a quite narrow range in a sideways manner. There is no sign as yet of a strong upward movement.