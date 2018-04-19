Bitcoin trading in a narrow range but still well above $8,000

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBitcoin trading in a narrow range but still well above $8,000

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in Technology
Although the price of Bitcoin(BTC) has remained above $8,000 all day suggesting a bullish trend, it has yet to trend upward significantly so far.
As a recent CoinDesk article puts it: "Bitcoin (BTC) remains in bullish territory today, but a major break above the long-term descending trendline has been elusive."
BTC price needs to climb more to continue a bullish trend
The article argues that BTC needs a major move beyond the $8,300 level in order to avoid another possible sell off. The trendline resistance is about $8,275. So far today the price has not reached that level.
The present price of BTC
At 15:45 UTC Bitcoin was trading according to Coindesk data at 8,219.37 and was trending up. Bitcoin opened on April 19th at $8,163,69. The high so far has been $8,2653.89 not too far off the trendline resistance of $8,275. The low today was still significantly above the $8,000 level at 8,104.88. So far today trading is within a narrow range. However, it is staying well above the ascending 10 day moving average(MA) which at present is $7,824.
The CoinDesk article notes that over the last few days the price has rebounded from below $8,000 to break above that level again indicating that bitcoin has found acceptance above that level. The bias still remains bullish although the bulls need a breakthrough beyond the long-term trendline to remain so.
After a chart analysis CoinDesk concludes: "A high-volume break above $8,300 would confirm a long-term bearish-to-bullish trend change and open the doors for a move toward $8,800 (10-week MA). Repeated rejection at the key trendline hurdle would boost the odds of a deeper pullback to $7,510-$7,200."
Recent price drop caused partly by a whale dumping shares
A recent Digital Journal article on April 17th noted that the BTC price dipped well below $8,000 but attributed the drop to the announcement by the New York attorney general that he was investigating cryptocurrencies and would send exchanged a detailed questionnaire.
Prices hit a low of $7,823 but another reason for the drop was that a whale was reported to have dumped $50 million worth of bitcoin in one huge trade on Bitfinex.
The appended video discusses bitcoin news from April 18, yesterday.
More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies
 
Latest News
Top News
Economic crisis forces slowdown at Venezuela universities
YouTube video reunites Indian man with family after 40 years
US, Russian nuclear shift as dangerous as NKorean threat: campaigners
No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years
ABBA reunites — with avatars — for TV tribute
Bitcoin trading in a narrow range but still well above $8,000
Erdogan's snap polls: bold gambit or checkmate?
Queen champions Charles as next Commonwealth chief
Dutch state appeals expats Brexit case
France immigration bill sows seeds of dissent in Macron party