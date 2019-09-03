Bitcoin's rise to above $10,700 could be short-lived

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin is recovering handily from its low of August 29 of $9,320. Today it has already reached a high of over $10,700 and its share of the cryptocurrency market has reached a 30-month high of 70 percent. Godbole's analysis Over the last nine weeks BTC has been able to find buyers in the $9,000 to $10,000 range. However, charts show the recovery rallies have consistently reached only lower highs showing a bull market exhaustion. The question now is whether the present rally can invalidate the bearish lower-highs setup by moving above $10,956. Godbole thinks that the gains of the last four days could be sustainable and could be extended further as BTS' dominance rate, that is its share of the total cryptocurrency market is now over 70 percent the highest it has been since March of 2017. During that time BTC had a price jump from $10,200 to $10,470.The price bounce of the last four days appears to lack substance, so that one could have a pullback possibly to $9,750 within the next day or so. If there is a UTC close above $10,956 together with high buying volumes the door would be open to a rise up to $12,000.Within the last ten weeks, the bulls have managed to fail four times in attempts to reach above $12,000. However, sellers have failed to keep the price below $9,500 for any extended period. However, Godbole considers a downside break to be most probable as key indicators are bearish including a bearish crossover of the 5 and 10-week moving averages (MA)The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram has also dipped below zero since the first time since February.The MACD histogram is explained here. The Chalkin money flow that incorporates both prices and trading volumes, also slipped to a 4.5 month low of 0.10 also a sign of weakening bullish pressure.According to CoinDesk data, 24 hours ago BTC opened at $10,362. It's low since then is $10,290 but its high has been $10,752 considerably higher than when Godbole wrote his analysis. However, Godbole's $10,956 bullish target has not yet been reached as I post this article. At 16:30 Central Daylight Time the price was still $10,687 not too far from its high. BTC is up over 3 percent over 24 hours or $325 dollars a significant gain but the outlook is still not bullish. The top twenty altcoins are showing a mixed picture with many up but also many down.