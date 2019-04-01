By By Ken Hanly 32 mins ago in Technology Bitcoin has remained above the $4,100 level all day but has yet to reach $4,200 or show signs of a big bull leap. It has been trading in a relatively narrow range today. Cointelegraph analysis The two losers were Tezos (XTZ) down 5.7 percent and Cardano(ADA) down just 0.9 percent. BItcoin Bitcoin was up 1.4 percent over the day and was trading at $4,160 as Partz's article went to press. Over a week BTC is up more than 3.5 percent. The low during the week was $3,937 with the high $4,227. Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) the second biggest cryptocoin by market cap was up around 0.6 percent at $142.3. Over the past seven days ETH is up a more substantial 4.5 percent. Ripple Ripple (XRP) the third largest cryptocoin by market cap rose approximately 0.8 percent over the past 24 hours. It was trading at about $0.312 at press time. Over the last seven days it is up 1.8 percent. The best performers Among the top 20 coins Monero (XMR) showed the largest growth at 8.3 percent over the past 24 hours with Dash (DASH) coming second at around 8 percent. Daily trading volume rose slightly to around $32,8 billion. Bitcoin's market share declines Over the last 30 days BTC' share of the market dropped from 51.9 percent to 50.1 percent or $73 billion in trades. Just over the day the rate has declined from 50.14 percent to 50.09 percent. Present situation 24 hours ago bitcoin opened at $4,115 and has been as high as $4,160 and as low as $4,103 according to CoinDesk data. CoinDesk uses averages from several exchanges and thus figures can vary from those of individual exchanges. At 20:30 Central Daylight Time BTC was at $4,144 a gain of $29 since the open. Ethereum was down marginally at $141.27 or 0.77 percent. Ripple was still up .87 percent at $0.3119. A few more of the top twenty coins declined five in all but just marginally. Cardano was actually up now by 1.2 percent. The present price of bitcoin and the top twenty coins can be Helen Partz posted an analysis of the cryptocurrency market and selected coins on Cointelegraph.com earlier today. She notes that of the top twenty coins only two coins were down but continued to rise. Bitcoin(BTC) had seen stable growth over today so far according to CoinMarketCap data.The two losers were Tezos (XTZ) down 5.7 percent and Cardano(ADA) down just 0.9 percent.Bitcoin was up 1.4 percent over the day and was trading at $4,160 as Partz's article went to press. Over a week BTC is up more than 3.5 percent. The low during the week was $3,937 with the high $4,227.Ethereum (ETH) the second biggest cryptocoin by market cap was up around 0.6 percent at $142.3. Over the past seven days ETH is up a more substantial 4.5 percent.Ripple (XRP) the third largest cryptocoin by market cap rose approximately 0.8 percent over the past 24 hours. It was trading at about $0.312 at press time. Over the last seven days it is up 1.8 percent.Among the top 20 coins Monero (XMR) showed the largest growth at 8.3 percent over the past 24 hours with Dash (DASH) coming second at around 8 percent.Daily trading volume rose slightly to around $32,8 billion.Over the last 30 days BTC' share of the market dropped from 51.9 percent to 50.1 percent or $73 billion in trades. Just over the day the rate has declined from 50.14 percent to 50.09 percent.24 hours ago bitcoin opened at $4,115 and has been as high as $4,160 and as low as $4,103 according to CoinDesk data. CoinDesk uses averages from several exchanges and thus figures can vary from those of individual exchanges. At 20:30 Central Daylight Time BTC was at $4,144 a gain of $29 since the open.Ethereum was down marginally at $141.27 or 0.77 percent. Ripple was still up .87 percent at $0.3119. A few more of the top twenty coins declined five in all but just marginally. Cardano was actually up now by 1.2 percent. The present price of bitcoin and the top twenty coins can be found here. More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies bitcoin bitcoin price cryptocurrencies