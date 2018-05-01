By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin is struggling as May begins. After having been above the $9,000 mark for some time and appearing as if it could break out towards $10,000 it fell below the $9,000 mark shortly after opening today. Present bitcoin(BTC) price situation Perhaps bitcoin's recovery will become a slump Other cryptocoins are declining in price as well One exception within the top ten coins is Stellar (XLM) which was trading at about 0.44 a gain of more than three percent for the day. The worst performer is bitcoin cash (BCH) as it saw a 6 percent drop over 24 hours and traded around $1,305. This may be caused by the fact that a group of bitcoin supporters is planning lawsuits that claim Bitcoin.com is misleading traders by luring them into buying bitcoin cash when they think they are buying bitcoin (BTC). The website has been changed back to BitcoinCash now so obviously the threatened suit had some effect. Perhaps later today bitcoin can crawl back up above the $9,000 market but for some time now it has shown itself unable to break through to the $10,000 level. Perhaps the whole recovery bullish trend may be on the point of reversing. We should have some idea by the close today. At 19:20 May 1 UTC the price of bitcoin was just over $8,974 just under the $9,000 mark. The day opened with the price at $9,244.32 but it faded back quickly reaching a low of $8,842 before recovering somewhat. The price is down 2.92 percent on the day already. It remains to be seen if price will pass back through the $9,000 barrier later today. One City tech company employee Vinay Sharma, Senior Trader at Ayondo markets, now claims that bitcoin's recovery is stuttering "as the buzz around cryptocurrencies seems to be dissipating". Sharma said: “In my view, the chances of crypto’s being used as a viable medium of exchange in the future is very slim. The question I always like to ask is: 'If I get paid in bitcoins how do I get taxed on it? In my opinion cyrptocurrencies aren’t really currencies at all. With volatility so high they become assets that traders and investors can speculate on and I imagine this will continue to be true in the long term.” All but one of the top ten coins have shown a decline along with bitcoin. Ethereum has fallen to $657 and Ripple (XRP) to 0.81. Another article puts ethereum slightly better at $664 but down more than 3 percent over a 24-hour period.One exception within the top ten coins is Stellar (XLM) which was trading at about 0.44 a gain of more than three percent for the day.The worst performer is bitcoin cash (BCH) as it saw a 6 percent drop over 24 hours and traded around $1,305. This may be caused by the fact that a group of bitcoin supporters is planning lawsuits that claim Bitcoin.com is misleading traders by luring them into buying bitcoin cash when they think they are buying bitcoin (BTC). The website has been changed back to BitcoinCash now so obviously the threatened suit had some effect.Perhaps later today bitcoin can crawl back up above the $9,000 market but for some time now it has shown itself unable to break through to the $10,000 level. Perhaps the whole recovery bullish trend may be on the point of reversing. We should have some idea by the close today. More about bitcooin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies bitcooin bitcoin price cryptocurrencies