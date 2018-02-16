Bitcoin recovers to break $10,000 barrier again

By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Technology Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocoin by market cap, has staged a comeback from its recent lows to break through the $10,000 barrier although it dropped back briefly below ten thousand later. Bitcoin stages recovery On Thursday for the first time in two weeks Early Thursday afternoon bitcoin had climbed by 8 percent on the day to $10,200 on Coinbase the largest US exchange for cryptocurrencies. BItcoin had hit a low below $6,000 last Tuesday and has now recovered more than $4,000. Ethereum, ripple, bitcoin cash, and litecoin also rose on Thursday. At As I write this it is about 16:20 UTC Friday and the price of bitcoin is sill over $10,000 at $10,069 and is up from the open of $10,016. It had a low of $9,718 so far today. It appears that so far bitcoin is managing to stay above the $10,000 mark. Ellen DeGeneres on bitcoin She also said that if you invest in bitcoin you will be either a millionaire or broke. US regulation of bitcoin still a long ways off Joyce stressed the need to better understand the risks and benefits of the currency before setting out any regulatory regime On Thursday for the first time in two weeks bitcoin rose above the $10,000 level. Other major cryptocurrencies also rose. Apparently regulatory fears are subsiding.Early Thursday afternoon bitcoin had climbed by 8 percent on the day to $10,200 on Coinbase the largest US exchange for cryptocurrencies.BItcoin had hit a low below $6,000 last Tuesday and has now recovered more than $4,000. Ethereum, ripple, bitcoin cash, and litecoin also rose on Thursday.At 17:29 UTC Thursday bitcoin rose above $10,000 to $10,218 but then dropped back to $9,865 at 21;59 but later on Friday rose above the ten thousand mark again. A coindesk analysis shows that there could be a further drop towards $9,000.As I write this it is about 16:20 UTC Friday and the price of bitcoin is sill over $10,000 at $10,069 and is up from the open of $10,016. It had a low of $9,718 so far today. It appears that so far bitcoin is managing to stay above the $10,000 mark. DeGeneres said of bitcoin: "Everybody is talking about bitcoin, nobody understands it. It's like a plot twist in a confusing movie, when you're watching a movie and your friends are acting like they know what's going on, and you're like, 'Yeah, I do too.'"She also said that if you invest in bitcoin you will be either a millionaire or broke. Rob Joyce, special assistant to Trump and White House cybersecurity coordinator said Friday at the Munch Security Conference in Germany: "I think we're still absolutely studying and understanding what the good ideas and bad ideas in that space are. So, I don't think it's close."Joyce stressed the need to better understand the risks and benefits of the currency before setting out any regulatory regime More about bitcoin, cryptocurrency, ellen degeneris bitcoin cryptocurrency ellen degeneris