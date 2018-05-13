By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin joined other cryptocurrencies in ending the first week of May with descending prices. However, as of Sunday the price of bitcoin was well above its recent low but is still trading well below the $9,000 level. Cryptocurrency markets end first week of May trending down On Friday, Even though bitcoin's price is down, its dominance rate was above 38 percent for the first since April, indicating that some money may be rotating back into bitcoin from other coins. Other coins in the top 25 losing even more are NEM, Stellar, and Cardano. Only bytecoin and zilliqa, lesser known coins bucked the down trend. CoinDesk's Friday analysis The price has failed to cut through the bearish 5-day moving average (MA) that was at $9,382 yesterday and fell below the $9,000 level. The price was below the 100 day MA of $8,849 and down 2.42 percent from the previous say's close of $9,018. There has been a 10 percent decline from the recent high of $9,990 when it appeared that the price would break through the $10,000 level last weekend as reported in a recent The daily chart was bearish. The relative strength index(RSI) dipped below 50 indicating a short-term bullish to bearish trend change and a further drop in prices. This appears to have been correct although the decline was relatively short-term into Saturday. Both the 5-day MA and the 10-day MA are descending indicating a bearish trend. The 4-hour chart is somewhat bearish but the RSI index shows oversold conditions indicating the price could hold for a few hours. The down trend continued however on Saturday morning. CoinDesk's prediction on Friday The The price of bitcoin has been below the $8,628 level and did fall even slightly below $8,282 but so far the price has not rebounded near the $9,000 level. It seems not likely at present that the close will be above the 10-day MA of $9,390. However there are more than seven hours left before the close. Present situation At present, 16:23 UTC the price of bitcoin (BTC) is trending upwards at $8,661.09. The price opened on May 13 at $8,467.66 with low so far of $8,348.31. The present price is the high so far. The present price can be Although the price is now over half way to the $9,000 mark there is still a long way to go and the price could easily drop back again. It looks as if the trading range is now stuck between 8 and 9 thousand down from the previous range of between 9 and 10 thousand dollars. On Friday, the total capitalization for all cryptocurrencies fell below $400 billion. This was the first time for the capitalization to go this low since April 26th. Over the week, bitcoin depreciated 12 percent. At present, 16:23 UTC the price of bitcoin (BTC) is trending upwards at $8,661.09. The price opened on May 13 at $8,467.66 with low so far of $8,348.31. The present price is the high so far. The present price can be found here. Although the price is now over half way to the $9,000 mark there is still a long way to go and the price could easily drop back again. It looks as if the trading range is now stuck between 8 and 9 thousand down from the previous range of between 9 and 10 thousand dollars.