By By Ken Hanly 57 mins ago in Technology After coming close to the $10,000 mark over the weekend the price of bitcoin fell back and continued downward into Monday although it has remained above the $9,000 level. Poor prospects for bitcoin bulls in immediate future Weekend rally ran out of steam Last Friday after a bullish pennant breakout it looked as if bitcoin might break the $10,000 barrier over the weekend as discussed in a recent The chart outlook The four-hour chart shows shows the upward trend of the BTC price was rejected at the resistance level of $9,950. It looked as if the bitcoin breakout was firmly grounded hence it was somewhat of a surprise when it dropped back as far as $9,300. It has neutralized an immediate bullish outlook. However, The daily chart shows the 10-day MA slopes upward, a bullish sign. This is especially true if today the candle closes above the 10 day MA of $9,468. At 20:05 UTC the price of bitcoin was $9,426.70 close to that mark but there are another almost four hours to go in the day. If the price closes below the $9,468 level this could signal chances of an even further drop to the April 26 low of $8,652. The CoinDesk outlook Although the recent pull back has dampened immediate bullish sentiment Repeated failure on the part of the bears to keep prices below the ascending 100-candle MA on 4-hour chart, and a close today above the 10-day MA of $9,468, could yield re-test of $10,000. A close above the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline resistance seen today at $9,980, would open the doors to $13,475 (target as per the measured height method), although the target looks far-fetched for now. In the short-run though, BTC could rise to $11,700 on the back of an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.Bearish scenario: A break below $8,652 (pennant low) would add credence to rejection at inverse head-and-shoulders neckline resistance and signal a short-term bullish-to-bearish trend change. In such a case, BTC will likely drop to levels below $8,000. The present situation The price of bitcoin began to drop almost immediately after the opening at $9,619.14 with the high reaching only $9,634.83. The low so far today is $9, 158.66 still above the 8 thousand dollar mark at least. As mentioned, the price at 20:05 was $9,426.70 still well above the $8,650 mark that would indicate bears have the upper hand. More bitcoin bashing Warren Buffett, the billionaire chair and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway has said that bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared" . At the Berkshire Hathaway 2018 annual shareholder meeting This just sounds as if buying bitcoin is a speculative investment. Rat poison actually is a productive asset as far as killing rats is concerned. A recent article at CoinDesk claims that the recent bitcoin (BTC) pullback in price over last weekend has dampened any immediate prospect for bulls as indicated by technical studies.Last Friday after a bullish pennant breakout it looked as if bitcoin might break the $10,000 barrier over the weekend as discussed in a recent Digital Journal article. However, the rally stopped at $9,990 just short of the ten thousand mark at 13:00 UTC on Sunday. Bitcoin closed at $9,619.14 well down from its high for the day.The four-hour chart shows shows the upward trend of the BTC price was rejected at the resistance level of $9,950. It looked as if the bitcoin breakout was firmly grounded hence it was somewhat of a surprise when it dropped back as far as $9,300. It has neutralized an immediate bullish outlook.However, a rebound from "the ascending(bullish) 100-candle moving average (MA) in the 4-hour chart" could mean that the ten thousand dollar level could again be a target.The daily chart shows the 10-day MA slopes upward, a bullish sign. This is especially true if today the candle closes above the 10 day MA of $9,468. At 20:05 UTC the price of bitcoin was $9,426.70 close to that mark but there are another almost four hours to go in the day. If the price closes below the $9,468 level this could signal chances of an even further drop to the April 26 low of $8,652.Although the recent pull back has dampened immediate bullish sentiment the CoinDesk article claims:The price of bitcoin began to drop almost immediately after the opening at $9,619.14 with the high reaching only $9,634.83. The low so far today is $9, 158.66 still above the 8 thousand dollar mark at least.As mentioned, the price at 20:05 was $9,426.70 still well above the $8,650 mark that would indicate bears have the upper hand.Warren Buffett, the billionaire chair and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway has said that bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared" .At the Berkshire Hathaway 2018 annual shareholder meeting Buffet said: "[Bitcoin] itself is creating nothing. When you're buying nonproductive assets, all you're counting on is the next person is going to pay you more because they're even more excited about another next person coming along."This just sounds as if buying bitcoin is a speculative investment. Rat poison actually is a productive asset as far as killing rats is concerned. More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies bitcoin bitcoin price cryptocurrencies