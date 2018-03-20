Bitcoin price appears in recovery mode well over $8,000

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin (BTC) rose yesterday well over the $8,000 level and stayed there. Today so far bitcoin appears to be holding its gains. The last two days have seen bitcoin recover almost 30 percent of its drop from a high of $11,660 March 5, to the much lower high of $7,335 on March 18th. The bearish descending trend line was broken on the upside. For the short term, signs are that the price has bottomed out. Price is staying in a limited range So far the trading pattern is in a narrow range between $8,200 to $8,700, indicating a sideways movement rather than any breakthrough to the upside or downside. This has been happening now for over 20 hours. Trading volume is staying around the monthly average of $6.64 billion rather than showing an upsurge which would show the recovery was likely to continue. Price chart shows bitcoin price could move higher Chart analysis shows that the bitcoin price could be building a base about $8,200 in preparation for a move higher towards $9,000. As of 20:00 UTC on Tuesday Daily chart Sunday's short term bullish reversal was followed by a positive follow through on Monday. Bitcoin closed at above the ten day moving average (MA) on Monday. This indicates that a short term consolidation is possible and points to a likely positive movement. The five day and 10 day MA have both bottomed out negating any bearish trend. The analysis concludes: "Major resistance is seen at $9,157 (200-day moving average) and major support is seen at $7,665 (March 15 low) and $7,240 (March 18 low)." Future outlook The Coindesk conclusions from their technical analysis: "BTC will likely test $9,000 (psychological hurdle) and $9,157 (200-day MA) in the next 24-36 hours. A daily close above the 200-day MA would open the doors for $10,000. Currently, further gains are ruled out, as suggested by the bearish weekly chart.On the downside, a move back inside the falling wedge would signal bullish invalidation. A daily close (as per UTC) below $7,240 (March 18 low) would revive the bearish outlook." So far today it looks as if the BTC price is on its way to testing the $9,000 level but that can always change quickly. Discussion of cryptocurrencies at G20 meeting in Argentina Mark Carney of the Bank of England who earlier had spoken quite critically of the cryptocoin craze said at the G20 meeting in Argentina that crypto assets posed no risks to the world economy. This no doubt helped allay some members' fears about cryptocurrencies. Crypto area investor Marius Rupsys said that the level of interest expressed at the meeting was a sign that virtual currencies were growing in mainstream awareness. 