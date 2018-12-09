By By Ken Hanly 47 mins ago in Technology While Bitcoin's price has been flirting with dropping as far down as $3,000, it is showing a bit of a positive move at the end of the week rising to a high of well over $3,500 during trading today. It still has a ways to go to break over $4,000 again. Article at Cointelegraph Bitcoin is the largest cryptocoin by market cap. Ripple (XRP) is also up by 5 percent in 24 hours trading at around $0.31 according to the Cointelegraph Ripple Price Index. However over the week the loss is almost 12 percent and 41 percent over the month. The third largest coin, Ethereum or Ether is up almost ten percent over the last day beating out the top two coins and was trading at around $97 dollars at press time. Howeve, on the week, Ether the coin is down close to 14 percent and for the month is worst of the three with a loss of more than 55 percent. Most of the top ten cryptcurrencies are up during the last 24 hours with EOS showing the best gain of 15 percent and trading at about $111 dollars as the article went to press. Bitcoin Cash SV (BSV) the 8th biggest coin is the only one in the red, down more than 2 percent in 24 hours. BSV is coming off a hard fork and was trading at $97.37 at press time. It had been ranked as high as 5th biggest coin just yesterday. The other fork coin Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is now 5th being up around 8 percent on the day and trading at around $111 at press time. The two coins are fighting it out for dominance but both appear to be surviving so far. At press time the total market cap of all cryptocoins was around $115 billion considerably up from the weekly low on December 7 of just $104 billion. Present situation for Bitcoin (BTC) 24 hours ago, BTC opened at $3,409. It has dropped as low as $3,374 but also been as high as $3,642. It has a ways to go yet to test the $4,000 level but at least is going in the right direction. At 18:50 Central Standard Time as this article goes to press, BTC was at $3,560 up well over 4 percent or more than $150 dollars on the day. The present price of Bitcoin can be Molly Zuckerberg writes at Cointelegraph that Bitcoin (BTC) is trading close to $3,700 at the end of week according to data from Coin260. During the week BTC set new year-to-date low as the article went to press it was trading at about $3,650 a rise of more than 7 percent over 24 hours. However, it is still down about 9 percent over the week and more than 44 percent for the last month as measured by the Cointelegraph Bitcoin Price Index. Most other cryptocoins have followed BTC upward.Bitcoin is the largest cryptocoin by market cap. Ripple (XRP) is also up by 5 percent in 24 hours trading at around $0.31 according to the Cointelegraph Ripple Price Index. However over the week the loss is almost 12 percent and 41 percent over the month.The third largest coin, Ethereum or Ether is up almost ten percent over the last day beating out the top two coins and was trading at around $97 dollars at press time. Howeve, on the week, Ether the coin is down close to 14 percent and for the month is worst of the three with a loss of more than 55 percent.Most of the top ten cryptcurrencies are up during the last 24 hours with EOS showing the best gain of 15 percent and trading at about $111 dollars as the article went to press.Bitcoin Cash SV (BSV) the 8th biggest coin is the only one in the red, down more than 2 percent in 24 hours. BSV is coming off a hard fork and was trading at $97.37 at press time. It had been ranked as high as 5th biggest coin just yesterday. The other fork coin Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is now 5th being up around 8 percent on the day and trading at around $111 at press time. The two coins are fighting it out for dominance but both appear to be surviving so far.At press time the total market cap of all cryptocoins was around $115 billion considerably up from the weekly low on December 7 of just $104 billion.24 hours ago, BTC opened at $3,409. It has dropped as low as $3,374 but also been as high as $3,642. It has a ways to go yet to test the $4,000 level but at least is going in the right direction. At 18:50 Central Standard Time as this article goes to press, BTC was at $3,560 up well over 4 percent or more than $150 dollars on the day. The present price of Bitcoin can be found here. More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies bitcoin bitcoin price cryptocurrencies