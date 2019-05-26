By By Ken Hanly 34 mins ago in Technology After dropping below $8,000 earlier today and then moving up a bit then trading sideways, late this afternoon bitcoin (BTC) suddenly took a big jump reaching up and over the $8,700 level. Cole Petersen's analysis An article much earlier today by Petersen notes that although BTC showed some upwards momentum the last few days, it has struggled to break above its current resistance levels in the lower $8,000 area. The lack of any buying pressure could be a sign that there could be more downward pressure. Analysts are now watching as BTC trades within a relatively narrow range between $8,200 and $8,400 as the next resistance range bitcoin should trade above if it is to climb further towards the $10,000 region. As Petersen's article was posted long before the big upswing bitcoin was trading at $8,050 just a little ways down from 24-hour highs of just above $8,100. Over a seven-day period BTC has recovered considerably from lows of $7,200 and is not far off the highs of $8,300 set last weekend. However, it is clear BTC is meeting strong resistance within the lower $8,200 region. While the resistance could lead to further drops in the near future, bitcoin's recent price action represents a period of consolidation which is followed by an extension of its upwards momentum. This assumes bulls set up and create a surge in buying pressure. All eyes will continue to closely watch to see if it is able to break above its imminent levels of resistance, Petersen claims. It seems that Sunday afternoon has seen a strong bitcoin breakthrough closing off the weekend looking quite bullish. Present situation 24 hours ago bitcoin opened at $8,042 according to CoinDesk data. Since it has hit a high of $8,733 decisively breaking through it lower $8,000 resistance levels a signal that is again on an uptrend. At 16:00 Central Daylight Time BTC was trading at $8,574 still well above it lower trading range earlier. The low today has been below $8,000 at $7,889. BTC has gained $532 since its open a significant jump representing a gain of over 6.5 percent. The present price of BTC All twenty top cryptocurrencies are also up some in the double digit percentage range. An article much earlier today by Cole Petersen provides an analysis of bitcoin's price movements over the last while before its big move up.Petersen notes that although BTC showed some upwards momentum the last few days, it has struggled to break above its current resistance levels in the lower $8,000 area. The lack of any buying pressure could be a sign that there could be more downward pressure.Analysts are now watching as BTC trades within a relatively narrow range between $8,200 and $8,400 as the next resistance range bitcoin should trade above if it is to climb further towards the $10,000 region. As Petersen's article was posted long before the big upswing bitcoin was trading at $8,050 just a little ways down from 24-hour highs of just above $8,100.Over a seven-day period BTC has recovered considerably from lows of $7,200 and is not far off the highs of $8,300 set last weekend. However, it is clear BTC is meeting strong resistance within the lower $8,200 region.While the resistance could lead to further drops in the near future, bitcoin's recent price action represents a period of consolidation which is followed by an extension of its upwards momentum. This assumes bulls set up and create a surge in buying pressure. Luke Martin , a popular cryptocurrency analyst on Twitter tweeted" “$BTC needs to crack the 8200-8400 resistance to keep the positive momentum going. Close above there and I’m expecting expansion similar to 4100, 5600 and 6800 breakouts,”All eyes will continue to closely watch to see if it is able to break above its imminent levels of resistance, Petersen claims. It seems that Sunday afternoon has seen a strong bitcoin breakthrough closing off the weekend looking quite bullish.24 hours ago bitcoin opened at $8,042 according to CoinDesk data. Since it has hit a high of $8,733 decisively breaking through it lower $8,000 resistance levels a signal that is again on an uptrend. At 16:00 Central Daylight Time BTC was trading at $8,574 still well above it lower trading range earlier. The low today has been below $8,000 at $7,889. BTC has gained $532 since its open a significant jump representing a gain of over 6.5 percent. The present price of BTC can be found here. All twenty top cryptocurrencies are also up some in the double digit percentage range. More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies bitcoin bitcoin price cryptocurrencies