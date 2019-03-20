By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin opened 24 hours at just above $4,000 and it seems to have now established itself within the low $4,000 region rather than dropping back below as it had done previously, As Petersen published his article BTC was trading at $4,070 up a bit from its low so far today of $4,030. Bitcoin has been trading in a tight trading range ever since it broke $4,000 briefly last Friday. However, since then the upward momentum had stalled. In late February Bitcoin pushed up to $4,200 before there was significant selling pressure that dropped the price back down to $3,800. $4,200 was validated as a strong point of resistance. John Ragez' view Rager is a popular cryptocurrency trader on Twitter. Rager does not believe that BTC can break above the $4,200 resistance level any time soon. Rager said in a tweet: “$BTC Weekly Chart. Gandalf is holding $BTC below the mid $4,200 level. Bitcoin shall not pass the current resistance. So my target for the next drop has an aim at previous support near mid $3,500s." Volumes at historic bounce levels Even though Raqez is right that Bitcoin will now be pressing against historic resistance levels it is a also seeing volumes at a historic bounce level As a result we may soon see increased volatility. Crypto Thies view Thies, a popular analyst on Twitter, said he expected bitcoin to continue upward, as a bounce level of this type is usually followed by a decent swing. He notes though that one factor arguing against this is the lack of any sell climax so far. Thies said If at its current price BTC is able to build more buying pressure then it is highly probable that it will move upward in the near future. However, on the weekend there may be greater volatility as trading volume diminishes. 