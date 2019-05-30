By By Ken Hanly 47 mins ago in Technology Bitcoin has had huge swings today reaching and breaking through $9,000 gaining about $500 dollars from its open and then falling to near the $8,000 level later today. Ouimet's analysis At 16:00 UTC bitcoin jumped 4.6 percent from its UTC open before its sudden drop back. The drop has continued since Ouimet posted his article. The peak was at $9,084 the highest it has been since last May 18, according to CoinDesk data. In just ten minutes sellers stepped in and BTC shed $500 in just half an hour from when it peaked. Messari data shows that so far today BTC has traded $26.3 billion. The general cryptocoin market followed a similar trajectory The entire cryptocurrency market reached a ten month high of $285.8 billion total capitalization before also falling back as did BTC. Coins such as Tron (TRX), Litecoin (LTC) and EOS (EOS) all reported losses that were more than 3 percent after they had been several percent positive earlier. However, a few coins are still showing growth. Both dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) are both still up more than 5 percent. Even with the big pullback today bitcoin still shows a gain of about 63 percent for the month, not a bad gain in a month. Present situation 24 hours ago BTC opened at $8,596. It roared up to a peak of $9,084 before plunging down and then dropping even further to bottom out with a low of just over $8,000, $8,025. By 21:25 Central Daylight time BTC had recovered slightly to $8,332 a drop still of $264 from the open or over 3 percent. As for the other coins mentioned by Ouimet, BSV dropped by more than 15 percent from being up 5 percent when Ouimet posted his article. On the other hand DOGE is still up up over 3 percent. TRX and LTC are still down over 5 percent and EOS is down even more at just under 7 percent. The present prices of bitcoin and the twenty main altcoins Sam Ouimet wrote an analysis of bitcoin's (BTC) on CoinDesk with the last update being at 19:28 UTC time today. For the first time in over a year the price of BTC peaked over the $9,000 level. However, within a few minutes after the peak it dropped down below $8,600 a plunge of around $500 dollars.At 16:00 UTC bitcoin jumped 4.6 percent from its UTC open before its sudden drop back. The drop has continued since Ouimet posted his article. The peak was at $9,084 the highest it has been since last May 18, according to CoinDesk data. In just ten minutes sellers stepped in and BTC shed $500 in just half an hour from when it peaked.Messari data shows that so far today BTC has traded $26.3 billion.The entire cryptocurrency market reached a ten month high of $285.8 billion total capitalization before also falling back as did BTC.Coins such as Tron (TRX), Litecoin (LTC) and EOS (EOS) all reported losses that were more than 3 percent after they had been several percent positive earlier. However, a few coins are still showing growth. Both dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) are both still up more than 5 percent. Even with the big pullback today bitcoin still shows a gain of about 63 percent for the month, not a bad gain in a month.24 hours ago BTC opened at $8,596. It roared up to a peak of $9,084 before plunging down and then dropping even further to bottom out with a low of just over $8,000, $8,025. By 21:25 Central Daylight time BTC had recovered slightly to $8,332 a drop still of $264 from the open or over 3 percent.As for the other coins mentioned by Ouimet, BSV dropped by more than 15 percent from being up 5 percent when Ouimet posted his article. On the other hand DOGE is still up up over 3 percent. TRX and LTC are still down over 5 percent and EOS is down even more at just under 7 percent. The present prices of bitcoin and the twenty main altcoins can be found here.. More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies bitcoin bitcoin price cryptocurrencies