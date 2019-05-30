Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBitcoin jumps to over $9,000 but then falls to near $8,000

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     47 mins ago in Technology
Bitcoin has had huge swings today reaching and breaking through $9,000 gaining about $500 dollars from its open and then falling to near the $8,000 level later today.
Ouimet's analysis
Sam Ouimet wrote an analysis of bitcoin's (BTC) on CoinDesk with the last update being at 19:28 UTC time today. For the first time in over a year the price of BTC peaked over the $9,000 level. However, within a few minutes after the peak it dropped down below $8,600 a plunge of around $500 dollars.
At 16:00 UTC bitcoin jumped 4.6 percent from its UTC open before its sudden drop back. The drop has continued since Ouimet posted his article. The peak was at $9,084 the highest it has been since last May 18, according to CoinDesk data. In just ten minutes sellers stepped in and BTC shed $500 in just half an hour from when it peaked.
Messari data shows that so far today BTC has traded $26.3 billion.
The general cryptocoin market followed a similar trajectory
The entire cryptocurrency market reached a ten month high of $285.8 billion total capitalization before also falling back as did BTC.
Coins such as Tron (TRX), Litecoin (LTC) and EOS (EOS) all reported losses that were more than 3 percent after they had been several percent positive earlier. However, a few coins are still showing growth. Both dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) are both still up more than 5 percent. Even with the big pullback today bitcoin still shows a gain of about 63 percent for the month, not a bad gain in a month.
Present situation
24 hours ago BTC opened at $8,596. It roared up to a peak of $9,084 before plunging down and then dropping even further to bottom out with a low of just over $8,000, $8,025. By 21:25 Central Daylight time BTC had recovered slightly to $8,332 a drop still of $264 from the open or over 3 percent.
As for the other coins mentioned by Ouimet, BSV dropped by more than 15 percent from being up 5 percent when Ouimet posted his article. On the other hand DOGE is still up up over 3 percent. TRX and LTC are still down over 5 percent and EOS is down even more at just under 7 percent. The present prices of bitcoin and the twenty main altcoins can be found here..
More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies
 
Latest News
Top News
Major film studios threaten to boycott Georgia over abortion law
Tourists describe 'people screaming in the water' in Hungary boat disaster
Op-Ed: Natural gas is now 'freedom gas' says Energy Department
Walker Hayes talks 'Don't Let Her,' family, digital age of music Special
Divided UN renews South Sudan arms embargo
NASA gets $125 million to develop nuclear thermal propulsion
Lake Ontario water levels the highest in recorded history
Chris Mann talks new music, 'Noise,' India.Arie duet and Pink Special
Sudan closes Al-Jazeera office in Khartoum: channel
Peace talks in Norway on Venezuela end without agreement