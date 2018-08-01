Bitcoin has down day yesterday descending well below $8,000

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology A report from CoinDesk early today at 03:21 UTC notes that bears could be getting the upper-hand as at press time the price of bitcoin on Bitfinex exchange was at $7,536 down 6.9 percent on the day,. Mounting sell volume shows continued downward pressure a disappointing outlook for bulls. A later CoinDesk analysis A later CoinDesk article at 11:00 UTC suggests that bitcoin (BTC) is in a consolidation process after it had by now experienced a 11 percent drop from its recent highs that were above $8,500. It clocked a nine-day low of $7,469 earlier in the day. The article argues that a minor correction was overdue as bitcoin looked overbought a week ago at its two-month high of $8,507. Bargain hunters failed to show up as the price broke through the key support of $7,800. The price has retraced more than 35 percent of its recent rally from the June 24 low of $5,755. While the tide appeared to turn in favor of the bears during the last 24 hours, oversold conditions and indecisiveness in short duration charts make it likely the price will stay in a narrow range for the next day. The 4-hour chart shows that BTC has created a doji candle at the key support level of $7,455 indicating indecision in the market. There could be a minor rally to $7,800 if the present 4-hour candle closes above the previous doji candle's high of $7,587. The relative strength index (RSI) is staying well below 30.00 a sign of an oversold condition, making the minor rally likely. However, the rally will likely not last as both the 5-candle and 10-candle moving averages (MA) are descending and this indicates a bearish setup. The fact that the price has found acceptance below the key support level of $7,815 the July 27 low indicates a bearish situation. Acceptance below the immediate support level of $7,456 would strengthen the bear case even further although oversold conditions may see losses capped at about $7,400. CoinDesk's view based on its analysis Present situation Bitcoin opened today at $7,726 but hit a low of $7,648 later and a high so far of $7,750. As this article goes to press at 19:49 UTC August 1, the price is $7,565 down just over 2 percent on the day. As predicted BTC is trading in a narrow range. Over four hours remain in the day so it is not clear where exactly the price will close. However, there is no sign yet of a return above the $8,000 mark at the close, leaving the bulls anxious about what will happen. The present price of bitcoin can be The price has broken through a key support level of $7,800. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocoin by market cap, has largely now been mostly confined to trading within a narrow price range between $7,673 to $7,800. after breaking through the $8,000 mark yesterday.Mounting sell volume shows continued downward pressure a disappointing outlook for bulls.A later CoinDesk article at 11:00 UTC suggests that bitcoin (BTC) is in a consolidation process after it had by now experienced a 11 percent drop from its recent highs that were above $8,500. It clocked a nine-day low of $7,469 earlier in the day. The article argues that a minor correction was overdue as bitcoin looked overbought a week ago at its two-month high of $8,507. Bargain hunters failed to show up as the price broke through the key support of $7,800. The price has retraced more than 35 percent of its recent rally from the June 24 low of $5,755.While the tide appeared to turn in favor of the bears during the last 24 hours, oversold conditions and indecisiveness in short duration charts make it likely the price will stay in a narrow range for the next day.The 4-hour chart shows that BTC has created a doji candle at the key support level of $7,455 indicating indecision in the market.There could be a minor rally to $7,800 if the present 4-hour candle closes above the previous doji candle's high of $7,587. The relative strength index (RSI) is staying well below 30.00 a sign of an oversold condition, making the minor rally likely.However, the rally will likely not last as both the 5-candle and 10-candle moving averages (MA) are descending and this indicates a bearish setup. The fact that the price has found acceptance below the key support level of $7,815 the July 27 low indicates a bearish situation. Acceptance below the immediate support level of $7,456 would strengthen the bear case even further although oversold conditions may see losses capped at about $7,400. CoinDesk sees the following likely future for the BTC price: "BTC is seen trading the narrow range of $7,400–$7,800 in the next 24 hours. BTC's bull run from the June 24 low of $5,755 has ended, but only a daily close (as per UTC) below the 100-day MA of $7,574 would confirm a bearish reversal. On the higher side, a daily close (as per UTC) above $8,000 would shift risk in favor of a rally to 200-day (MA), currently located at $8,405. "Bitcoin opened today at $7,726 but hit a low of $7,648 later and a high so far of $7,750. As this article goes to press at 19:49 UTC August 1, the price is $7,565 down just over 2 percent on the day. As predicted BTC is trading in a narrow range. Over four hours remain in the day so it is not clear where exactly the price will close. However, there is no sign yet of a return above the $8,000 mark at the close, leaving the bulls anxious about what will happen. The present price of bitcoin can be found here. More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies bitcoin bitcoin price cryptocurrencies