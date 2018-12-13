By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology A slight recovery by Bitcoin yesterday was followed by a deep downturn later on in the day that halted only a bit above the $3,200 level. It is not clear whether the next big move will be up or down or when it will happen. CoinDesk analysis Omkar Godbole posted an article on CoinDesk analyzing the price movements of Bitcoin (BTC) last updated at 11:49 UTC. He notes that Bitcoin is consolidating below the $3,500 level for the third day in a row. He says it is a challenge to assess whether the bulls or the bears will gain control in the coming days. Yesterday, as discussed in a If the narrowing price range over the last five days should end with a bullish breakout, then the odds of a move above the $3,633 level would increase. As of now, the upper edge of the price range is at $3,456 with the lower edge at $3,360. It should be remembered though that in recent weeks, BTC has been unable to create a significant lasting rally. At press time, BTC was priced at $3,400 on Bitstamp. This is down 0.75 over the last 24 hours. Chart analysis The hourly chart has created a symmetrical triangle indicating a narrowing price range. A bull breakout from the triangle would give credence to the 3-day inverted hammer candle indicating that bargain hunters are beginning to buy challenging the attempt to push prices lower by the bears. The triangle breakout if it happens could result in a quick run higher than the $3,633 level. If prices drop below the triangle support at $3,360 then the price could risk falling to the 200-week moving average(MA) of $3,179. However, that support will likely hold given the extreme oversold conditions indicated by the 14-week RSI. The 6-hour chart shows a falling channel breakout of an RSI trendline. To many technical analysts this often precedes a break in the price trendline as well. So it could indicate an impending bullish price move. Godbole's view Based on his technical analysis Present situation 24 hours ago Bitcoin opened at $3,381 according to CoinDesk. It reached a high of $3,411 and posted a low of $3,208. As of 20:25 Central Standard Time BTC was trading at $3,248 down almost 4 percent during the period. The price has dropped considerably below the $3,360 level but so far have not been able to reach the $3,179 support level but turned up just before $3,200. However, there may be some further consolidation before another downturn. There is no sign yet of another recovery rally. Even some who are bullish on Bitcoin think that a bottom has not yet been reached. The present price of BItcoin can be Omkar Godbole posted an article on CoinDesk analyzing the price movements of Bitcoin (BTC) last updated at 11:49 UTC. However, there may be some further consolidation before another downturn. There is no sign yet of another recovery rally. Even some who are bullish on Bitcoin think that a bottom has not yet been reached.