Bitcoin continuing a bull recovery reaching over $5,200

After a big surge up the last few days bitcoin (BTC) continues its upward trend today breaking through $5,200 as its bull run recovery appears still to have some steam left.

An earlier post today by Adrian Zmudzinski at Cointelegraph analyses the price movement of the cryptocurrency market including bitcoin. He notes that most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are making moderate to significant gains on the day so far as his article went to press. Bitcoin had climbed over the $5,100 mark. It was trading at $5,156 at press time, a gain of 2.5 percent on the day. Since then it has broken through the $5,200 level as well.

Over the last 7 days, the current price is a good 20 percent higher than the $4,095 at which it started the week.

Mike McGlone a Bloomberg analyst claimed earlier in the week that BTC was at its most overbought level since way back when it was at record highs in 2017. The leading derivative market group in the US CME Group also said that bitcoin futures had record trading volumes back on April 4.

Ethereum and Ripple

Ethereum (ETH) is maintaining its position as the second largest cryptocoin after bitcoin by market cap, currently at about $17.7 billion. The third largest Ripple (XRP) has a present market value of around $15 billion not too far behind.

Ether is up by 2.12 percent over the last 24 hours trading around $168. It started the day at $163. Over the last week ETH is up by almost 19 percent almost keeping pace with bitcoin.

Ripple has gained 1.5 percent over the last 24 hours and is trading at press time around $0.36. Over the week XRP is up about 16 percent.

Big gainers

Of the top twenty altcoins, Ethereum Classic (ETC) showed the most gains of over 20 percent just on the day. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was also thriving with a growth of 11 percent on the day so far. Over the week it has grown a huge 91 percent.

The total market cap of the entire cryptocurrency market was at $180 billion at press time, about 25 percent higher than it was a week ago at $144.3 billion.

Present situation

24 hours ago bitcoin was trading at $5,043 according to CoinDesk data. Its high since then has been $5,265 and the low just $5,038 so BTC has been above the $5,000 level all day. At 19:55 Central Daylight Time it was at $5,257 not far off its high with a gain of $214 from its open or more than 4.2 percent on the day quite a gain from when Zmudzinski wrote his article.

The present price of bitcoin and other coins can be found here.

Ether is now up 11.68 percent on the day at $184. XRP is up as well at over 5 percent trading at $0.37.