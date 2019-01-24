By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin is spending another day consolidating before any significant move up or down. It is trading in a narrow range roughly between $3,500 and $3,600. The CoinDesk analysis Omkar Godpole has his analysis of the price movements of Bitcoin (BTC) for January 24 on CoinDesk. The article was last updated at 11:20 UTC. He notes that BTC is showing resilience in response to negative news and that this makes a strong bullish move more likely. The negative news is that the Chicago Board Options Exchange's (CBOE) BZX equity exchange withdrew a request for a rule change by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would have given it permission to list a bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF). The fund would have been backed by VanEck and SolidX. Market analysts believe that approval of the ETF could trigger a bull market in Bitcoin. In the past delays in grant approval have had negative effects on the price of Bitcoin. One would expect the withdrawal of the request would create a bearish move but there has been no significant change in the price which is trading mostly sideways. It continues to trade above the key support level of $3,500. This subdued reaction could be a sign of seller exhaustion. As a result the long 14-day consolidation could very well end in a bullish move. It may be that as their had been several delays in the past the market was not expecting much from the request. As Godbole's article went to press BTC was trading at $3,540 on Bitstamp. This represented just a 0.70 drop in the last 24 hours. Chart analysis The daily chart shows BTC has formed a descending triangle, made up of a horizontal line connecting with a strong support level and a falling trendline signifying lower highs. A UTC close that is above the upper edge of the triangle now at $3,630 would confirm the breakout and could result in a rally to test the psychological resistance level of $4,000. Godbole thinks the odds of such a breakout seem good given that the bad news has not resulted in a drop. Godbole's view Present situation 24 hours ago BTC was trading at $3,543. Its high has been $3,591 with a low of $3,530. Trading is in a narrow range of just $61. At 20:35 Central Standard Time, Bitcoin was trading at $3,569, $26 above the open or just over 0.7 percent. It has not broken through the $3,630 level mentioned by Godbole but neither does it look to be closing below $3,470. Given the long period of consolidation any break up or down could be quite substantial. A triangle breakdown – i.e. a close below $3,470 – would validate the bearish setup on the weekly chart and increase the odds of a drop to the December low of $3,122."24 hours ago BTC was trading at $3,543. Its high has been $3,591 with a low of $3,530. Trading is in a narrow range of just $61. At 20:35 Central Standard Time, Bitcoin was trading at $3,569, $26 above the open or just over 0.7 percent. It has not broken through the $3,630 level mentioned by Godbole but neither does it look to be closing below $3,470. Given the long period of consolidation any break up or down could be quite substantial.