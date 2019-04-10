Bitcoin breaks through the $5,400 level in continuing bull run

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin was able to break through the $5,300 level early today and has since gone well above the $5,400 mark before dropping back into the low $5,300 range. Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH) the second largest cryptocoin has a market cap of about $18.9 billion. Ripple (XRP) the third largest coin has a present market cap of about $14.8 billion a fair amount behind ethereum. During the previous 24 hours ETH gained about 1.5 percent. At press time, it was trading around $180 dollars up three dollars from its start at $177. On a weekly basis, Ethereum saw its value increase by about 5 percent. The third largest cryptocurrency, Ripple gained about 1.6 percent over the last 24 hours and was trading at about $0.356 at press time. At its current price it is just more than one percent lower that when it started the week. Nevertheless it is still 8 percent higher than the low it reached last Thursday in the middle of the week. The big altcoin winners Of the top twenty cryptocurrencies Eos (EOS) was the one with most notable growth up about 7 percent at press time but Cardano (ADA) was also up about four percent. The grand total market cap of all cryptocurrencies was about $182.7 billion almost 3.3 percent higher than the $176.7 billion it was at a week ago. Present situation 24 hours ago bitcoin opened at $5,200 according to CoinDesk data. The high since has been a whopping $5,450 with the low just $5,188. Bitcoin has dropped back quite a bit to $5,301 at 19:40 Central Daylight Time. It is up almost 2 percent or $101 over the last 24 hours a significant jump with the high even more. Ethereum has dropped a bit and is trading at $176 according to CoinDesk data. Ripple (XRP) is at 0.353 still up about half a percentage during the last 24 hours. ADA was still up substantially 5.58 percent and EOS was up 3.7 percent. The present price of bitcoin can be Writing in Cointelegraph earlier today Adrian Zmudzinski noted that the top 20 cryptocurrencies were reporting moderate to significant gains. Bitcoin was approaching the $5,300 level. As his article went to press bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $5,272 according to CoinMarketCap data. This is up about one percent on the day. On a weekly basis bitcoin is about 4 percent higher than the $5,038 it started the week.Ethereum (ETH)Ethereum (ETH) the second largest cryptocoin has a market cap of about $18.9 billion. Ripple (XRP) the third largest coin has a present market cap of about $14.8 billion a fair amount behind ethereum.During the previous 24 hours ETH gained about 1.5 percent. At press time, it was trading around $180 dollars up three dollars from its start at $177. On a weekly basis, Ethereum saw its value increase by about 5 percent.The third largest cryptocurrency, Ripple gained about 1.6 percent over the last 24 hours and was trading at about $0.356 at press time. At its current price it is just more than one percent lower that when it started the week. Nevertheless it is still 8 percent higher than the low it reached last Thursday in the middle of the week.Of the top twenty cryptocurrencies Eos (EOS) was the one with most notable growth up about 7 percent at press time but Cardano (ADA) was also up about four percent.The grand total market cap of all cryptocurrencies was about $182.7 billion almost 3.3 percent higher than the $176.7 billion it was at a week ago.24 hours ago bitcoin opened at $5,200 according to CoinDesk data. The high since has been a whopping $5,450 with the low just $5,188. Bitcoin has dropped back quite a bit to $5,301 at 19:40 Central Daylight Time. It is up almost 2 percent or $101 over the last 24 hours a significant jump with the high even more.Ethereum has dropped a bit and is trading at $176 according to CoinDesk data. Ripple (XRP) is at 0.353 still up about half a percentage during the last 24 hours. ADA was still up substantially 5.58 percent and EOS was up 3.7 percent.The present price of bitcoin can be found here. More about bitcoin, bitcoin price, cryptocurrencies bitcoin bitcoin price cryptocurrencies