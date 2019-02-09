Bitcoin breaks through $3,700 briefly as crypto market booms

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Yesterday the crypto market surged from a total $111 billion capitalization to $121 billion a jump of $10 million after several lackluster weeks. The market is nearly recovered from January levels of about $130 billion. Litecoin makes a big jump and Bitcoin rises Bitcoin(BTC) rose 11 percent from $3,337 to $3,711, yesterday according to Joseph Young in an Bitcoin not out of the woods yet Throughout this month many analysts point out that Bitcoin needs to recover and reach the $4,000 to $5,000 range before it can confirm a breakout beyond a key resistance level. If BTC stays in the $3,500 to $4,000 range there is a low probability that it can initiate a rally back up near its all time high of almost $20,000. Given the uncertainty about the action of BTC in the short term traders expect the coin to demonstrate further sideways action. Traders somewhat more optimistic The strength of the crypto market during the last 48 hours has generated a more optimistic view of the near term prospects for Bitcoin and other crypto coins. Hence, the case can be made that Bitcoin is not likely to drop by a substantial margin during the coming weeks and likely bringing down the rest of the market at the same time. Earlier in the week, Hsaka, a crypto trader said that shorting Bitcoin at $3,300 was a risky business because of the resilience of its support levels that have been tested since December. So even though it is not yet confirmed the bottom is in for Bitcoin at $3,122, analysts see BTC and the total market performing reasonably well at the $120 to $140 billion levels. As long as technical indicators continue to indicate a longer corrective rally and are also supported by fundamental factors over the short term the momentum should continue upwards. 