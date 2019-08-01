By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Santa Monica - Although it is less than two months since e-scooter maker Bird unveiled its Bird One that was designed to be more long-lasting, durable, and powerful than previous scooters, the company is now ready to produce Bird Two. Bird Two The Bird Two is claimed to be even more durable, longer-lasting, and powerful than the Bird One. The Bird Two has what is claimed to be an industry-leading automotive-grade battery that will have 50 percent more capacity than the one in the Bird One. The battery will be optimized to function well in a wide variety of temperatures. The new Bird will also have smart autonomous sensors that will notify company headquarters should the computer break down. Vandalism and depreciation costs have taken a toll on scooter companies' revenues, causing them to try to get newer, more rugged models on the streets. These self-reporting damage sensors will allow Bird mechanics to get damaged or vandalized scooters off the streets quickly. Seamless screws and puncture-proof tires Exposed screws on the scooters can cause injuries and also make it easier to vandalize the units. The Bird Two will have no exposed screws. The new scooter will also have puncture-proof tires and an anti-tipping kickstand. There will also be software that will help deter theft and protects riders from potentially malicious tricks. Many specifications still under wraps The battery capacity has not yet been revealed nor have the range or top speed. The Bird Two is expected to appear in the US by early this fall but will not not be available for purchase as is the Bird One. Bird is also expected to release an electric moped. Scooter companies including BIrd are struggling to be profitable Since coming on the scene about two years ago, scooter-rental companies are struggling to make money. The company is looking to raise another $200 to $300 million. Wikipedia describes Bird company: "Bird is a dockless electric scooter sharing company based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in September 2017, Bird operates electric scooters in over 60 cities throughout Europe, the Middle East, and North America[2] with 10 million rides in its first year of operation.In 2018, Bird was named one of Time Magazine's 50 Genius Companies,[3] and one of the most sought-after startups in the United States, according to LinkedIn."