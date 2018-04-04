Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBIRD Energy program announces new 2018 funding opportunity

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Technology
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Israel's Ministry of Energy (MoE) along with the Israel Innovation Authority today announced a new funding opportunity for 2018 through Binational Industrial Research & Development (BIRD) Energy.
This is the tenth funding cycle for US-Israel joint project proposals with a focus on industrial research and development (R&D) in renewable and energy efficiency technologies, according to the DOE news release.
BIRD Energy was created as a result of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 and designed as the energy arm of the 40-year-old BIRD Foundation and is administered by the BIRD Foundation. It focuses on commercializing sustainable energy technologies that improve economic competitiveness, create jobs, and increase energy security.
The BIRD Foundation was established in 1977 by the United States and Israel governments to promote mutually beneficial industrial research and development (R&D), and the program has proved to be a very successful example of binational R&D collaboration.
Each BIRD Energy project involves a partnership between a U.S. and an Israeli company with up to 50 percent of the funding being supplied by BIRD and at least 50 percent by the partnership of the two companies.
Since its inception in 2009, BIRD Energy has approved 42 projects with a total investment of about $30 million, attracting more than $200 million in venture capital and other follow-on funding to commercialize clean energy technologies.
To be considered, a project proposal must meet certain criteria - It must include R&D cooperation between two companies or cooperation between a company and a university/research institution (one from the US and one from Israel). The project should have commercial potential that will lead to further development and commercialization.
And lastly, the proposal should show innovation in any areas of renewable energy and energy efficiencies, such as solar and wind power, advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels, smart grid, storage, water-energy nexus, advanced manufacturing, and other areas.
Applicants should refer to the BIRD Energy Call for Proposal website for details. Deadlines for submission include Executive Summary – July 9, 2018, and Final Proposal – August 21, 2018. The maximum conditional grant is $1.0 million per project.
More about BIRD Energy, USIsrael, industrial R&D, Renewables, energy efficiency technologies
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Neil Young will blow you away with new 'Paradox' soundtrack Special
U.S. health companies launch blockchain pilot
Putin urges 'common sense' to prevail in spy row
Italy launches talks in fraught quest for new government
Bahrain announces discovery of 80 bn barrels of oil
Jeremy Walker talks new film 'Adaline' and 'Sagas of Sundry' Special
The five 'super skills' that today’s workforce needs: Interview Special
Dating app Grindr faces fury for sharing HIV data
Mandatory recall issued for kratom due to Salmonella outbreak
Red Sun Rising rocks on new single 'Deathwish' Special