Special By By Tim Sandle 41 mins ago in Technology Why is password security important right now? The global pandemic has forced people to live and work in a more digital centric world, where password and digital security are more important than they were in years before.Joe Palmer explains. According to The survey also reveals that: 95 percent of respondents care about their data privacy. Two-thirds of respondents are annoyed by having to change their password. 25 percent of respondents feel like they have no control over their data privacy. When changing a password it is important to use one that is difficult for a malicious actor to crack. This means a combination of letters, numbers and symbols. As it stands, the most commonly used passwords are invariably the most simple. Looking into the issue of changing passwords is Joe Palmer, President of iProov, which provides online biometric authentication. Palmer tells Digital Journal: "Consumers don't feel secure in the online world. Passwords are not a dependable option for safeguarding our data - our recent research confirms that over half of U.S. consumers have had to reset their password multiple times due to a security breach. It's time to progress to the much more secure option of facial biometric authentication." With this approach, assurance can be provided that the online user is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. Password security is the key thing that people can do in order to protect their data, and with Data Privacy Day 2021 upon us, the winter provides a good point in time to review password security.According to a new survey by iProov , approximately 75 percent of people have had to change their password due to a security breach and 66 percent of people are frustrated with having to do so.The survey also reveals that:When changing a password it is important to use one that is difficult for a malicious actor to crack. This means a combination of letters, numbers and symbols. As it stands, the most commonly used passwords are invariably the most simple. Research from Nordpass reveals the number one password remains "123456", and this is used by an estimated 2,543,285 people worldwide. This is followed by: 123456789, picture 1, password, 12345678, 111111, 123123, 12345, 1234567890, and senha.Looking into the issue of changing passwords is Joe Palmer, President of iProov, which provides online biometric authentication. Palmer tells Digital Journal: "Consumers don't feel secure in the online world. Passwords are not a dependable option for safeguarding our data - our recent research confirms that over half of U.S. consumers have had to reset their password multiple times due to a security breach. It's time to progress to the much more secure option of facial biometric authentication."With this approach, assurance can be provided that the online user is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. More about Biometrics, Cybersecurity, Hacking, Passwords Biometrics Cybersecurity Hacking Passwords