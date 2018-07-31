Binance crypto exchange buys Trusted Wallet

By By Ken Hanly 49 mins ago in Technology The world's largest crypto exchange based on volume, Binance, has bought the wallet company Trust Wallet in its first acquisition. The company confirmed to TechCrunch the purchase was based on a mixture of Binance stock and a portion of its BNB token. Trust Wallet will remain headquartered in the US Trust Wallet will remain based in the US after the deal. However, Binance now based in Malta will help to run the administrative side of the business and also areas such as marketing. In an interview Binance CEO Zhao said the company had not done much marketing an area where Binance could help. Now they are merged with Binance they will not need to worry about money. Trust Wallet cancelled recent ICO Binance is flush with money making a profit of $450 to $500 million in its first year of operation. Money is, indeed, not a huge issue for Binance these days. The company uses 20 percent of its profits to buy back its BNB token. Last month, Trust Wallet held an ICO to raise capital but then canceled it and returned the money to the investors. The founder of Trust Wallet, Trust Wallet to expand Radchenko intends to double the size of the development team from five to ten. The app is now based on Ethereum and Ethereum based tokens but the plan is to add support from other blockchains. This would include bitcoin, EOS, and NEO. Trust Wallet will be one of several wallets supported by Binance Binance intends to allow users to trade directly with one another. Zhao said the project is already under active development but he would not put a date on when it would be ready. Buying Trust Wallet is likely to be just the first of many Binance acquisitions. Zhao said that the company plans a one billion dollar fund and intends to make 10 to 20 investments per year with the addition of several strategic investments. Binance[/b According to Wikipedia: "Binance is an international, multi-language cryptocurrency exchange. The service raised 15 million dollars in a July 2017 Initial Coin Offering for its ERC-20 BNB token." Founder Changpeng Zhao originally founded Fusion Systems in 2005 in China, building high-frequency trading systems for brokers. However, in 2013 he joined Blockchain.info as the third member of this cryptocurrency wallet team. He worked other places as well. Although founded in China Binance Exchange moved out of China before its ban on cryptocurrency trading in September of 2017. It moved into Japan but has established offices in Taiwan. It later moved to Malta. As of January 2018 it was the largest crypto-exchange in the world by volume, with a market capitalization of the BNB token at $1.3 billion. 